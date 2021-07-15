Tokyo 2020: Team Nigeria storm Kisarazu ahead Games

Nigeria athletes on Wednesday stormed their Kisarazu camp ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as they continue their preparation towards the Games that will start from July 23 to August 8, Some of the athletes who traveled with Ethiopia Airline displayed their pictures on several social media while revealing their readiness to excel. Table Tennis queen, Funke Oshonaike, on her Facebook page posted picture of all the four qualified players, Offiong Edem, Aruna Quadri, Olajide Omotayo and h’erself with the quote: “I present to you TT Team Nigeria in Tokyo, Please remember us and wish us well.” For one of the athletes competing in Track and Field, Ifeanyi Ojeli, he wrote: “God’s blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive depends on how much your heart can believe. Tokyo 2020, I believe.” The foreign-based athletes would be joining the team latest by Friday. It would be recalled that the first contingents departed the country on Tuesday July 6 with the latest travelling on Tuesday July 13. The Basketball team would be joining the camp also from their current base in USA where they defeated USA and Argentina while losing to Australia in a four-nation exhibition tournament.

