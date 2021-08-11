Sports

Tokyo 2020: Team Nigeria's efforts'll bring better results in future – Are

A former Director of Grassroots Sports, Dr. Ademola Are, has stated that importance of the positive sides of Team Nigeria’s participation at the just concluded Tokyo Olympic Games will manifest in future.

 

Are noted that there were many areas the Nigerian team failed to win medal but made huge impact which could facilitate medal winning at future global games and future Olympics.

 

He noted that it was important for Nigerians to recognise the magnitude of the Olympic Games before people give harsh judgment on the Nigerian team. Are said: “Over 200 countries took part in the games and we should realize that some of these countries have invested in their facilities and athletes in multiple fold. They also have edge technically and exposure.

 

“The efforts of the sports ministry were evident in Tokyo. We had our sprinter in the final of the 100m for the first time in over 20 years and we made impact in wrestling, we were in the final of the Shot Put event while we maintained strong presence in hurdles and long jump.

 

“In future, our athletes will be capitalizing on these to do better and that is a success story we should appreciate.” Are showered praises on minister Sunday Dare for his foresight and determination to get Team Nigeria on track for good results.

 

“The positive results of Minister’s determined efforts will manifest in no distant future. Those running their mouths should compare Nigeria’s placements in sports with other government Ministries and Department Agencies (MDAS) in the world rankings despite all the challenges.

 

“As a former athlete, I know how it feels, but our investments will bring great reward in the nearest future. The future of Nigerian sports is very bright,” Are added

