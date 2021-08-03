Tokyo 2020: Unlucky Adegoke bows to injury in 100m final

…makes history as first Nigerian in 25 years to make final

…as Brume secures slot in women’s long jump final

After so much controversy involving Team Nigeria at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the reigning speed king in Nigeria, Enoch Adegoke, gave the citizens some hope after securing a final spot in the men’s 100m, he however failed to get to the podium after succumbing to an injury in the final.

Adegoke was already ahead of Canada’s Andre de Grasse who won the bronze medal before pulling his muscle, making him not to finish the race. The national champion made history as the first Nigerian in 25 years, and the third man in history to make the 100m final at the Olympics.

Nigeria made the final of the blue ribband event last in 1996 at the Atlanta Olympic Games when Davidson Ezinwa finished sixth. Ezinwa and Olapade Adeniken had both reached to the final during the 1992 Games in Barcelona with Adegoke joining them as the third Nigerian to make such history

. The star in making gave himself a chance of making history when in his first race at the biggest sporting stage on Saturday ducked inside 10 seconds to become the 11th Nigerian man to do so and the 10th joint fastest in the Nigerian all-time list.

In the second semifinal of the event on Sunday, Adegoke came second behind Britain’s Zhana Hughes to secure the second automatic slot and qualify for the final.

The other Nigerian in the event, Ushoritse Itshekiri pulled up at the finish to exit the competition with a 10.29 seconds performance. He ran 10.15 seconds in his first round heat.

Meanwhile, African Record holder in the women’s Long Jump, Ese Brume, has qualified for the final stage of the event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Brume early Sunday morning leapt to a distance of 6.76m, 1cm more than the required mark to seal her place among the contestants that would be competing for medals in the final on Tuesday.

She had the fourth overall best jump among the finalists; perhaps saving her best for the right moment. Wres

