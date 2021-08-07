Sports

Tokyo 2020: US beat France for fourth straight gold

Team USA secured their fourth straight Olympic gold medal as they beat France 87-82 in Tokyo.

It was the second time the two teams had met in the competition, with France ending the USA’s 25-game winning run in the group stages, reports the BBC.

However, Gregg Popovich’s side, who under-performed in the build-up to the tournament, hit their stride when it mattered most.

Kevin Durant was USA’s standout player yet again, scoring 29 points.

France made a late, fourth-quarter run but came up just short as the US made their shots at big moments to hold onto their lead and claim their seventh gold medal out of the last eight on offer.

