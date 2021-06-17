Tokyo 2020 will be different for Nigeria –Minister

Minister of Youth and sports Development, Sunday Dare, has assured that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be quite eventful for Team Nigeria since everything has been done to motivate the athletes to excel. In an interview with CNN Zain Asher, the Minister said his ministry has done their best to make the welfare of the athletes paramount.

“I want to assure you that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is going to be different because we have seen through our public private partnership whereby our Athletes were adopted and supported both financially,” he said. “Their welfare has been taken care of. That is how we have excellent performances. We want to surpass the feat of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics in Tokyo.”

On the safety of the athletes due to the current spike in COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan, he affirmed that the Olympic Committee have been working closely with the IOC, NOC and the Japanese government through the Japanese Ambassador. He added: “We do know that there is an IOC guideline and book on COVID-19 and we already keyed into that to ensure the safety of our athletes.

Like this: Like Loading...