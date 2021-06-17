Sports

Tokyo 2020 will be different for Nigeria –Minister

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Minister of Youth and sports Development, Sunday Dare, has assured that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be quite eventful for Team Nigeria since everything has been done to motivate the athletes to excel. In an interview with CNN Zain Asher, the Minister said his ministry has done their best to make the welfare of the athletes paramount.

“I want to assure you that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is going to be different because we have seen through our public private partnership whereby our Athletes were adopted and supported both financially,” he said. “Their welfare has been taken care of. That is how we have excellent performances. We want to surpass the feat of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics in Tokyo.”

On the safety of the athletes due to the current spike in COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan, he affirmed that the Olympic Committee have been working closely with the IOC, NOC and the Japanese government through the Japanese Ambassador. He added: “We do know that there is an IOC guideline and book on COVID-19 and we already keyed into that to ensure the safety of our athletes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Fulham relegated after Burnley defeat

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fulham were relegated from the Premier League after a defeat by clinical Burnley at Craven Cottage that secured the Clarets’ survival. All the relegation spots have now been confirmed, with the Cottagers joining Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion as the three club’s to drop into the Championship, reports the BBC. The damage was […]
Sports

FIFA: Maradona made love football

Posted on Author Our Reporters

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino yesterday mourned the death of football icon, Diego Maradona. He said: “What Diego has done for football, for making us love this beautiful game is unique. He deserves our eternal gratitude for that.” Today’s football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo “could not even dream” of being admired as much as […]
Sports

EPL: Man Utd held to drab draw at Palace

Posted on Author Reporter

*Iheanacho rescues Leicester at Burnley *10-man Sheff Utd beat Aston Villa Manchester United’s already slim Premier League title hopes were dealt a blow as they were held to a goalless draw in a drab encounter at Crystal Palace. The visitors dominated possession but struggled to create many meaningful chances, with Nemanja Matic going closest in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica