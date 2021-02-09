Tokyo 2021: D’Tigress’ll be ready for USA again, says Akhator

D’Tigress star forward, Evelyn Akhator, at the weekend said she was ‘surprised’ when Nigeria was drawn to face World and Olympic Champions USA at the Tokyo 2021 Games in Japan but will be ready to face the Americans.

Last week, the Nigeria senior female basketball national team was drawn against rivals and World No. 1 USA, fifth-ranked France and hosts Japan in a difficult Group B of the postponed Tokyo Olympics, which will be staged from July 23 to August 8 this year.

In what is becoming an epic and fascinating rivalry, USA defeated D’Tigress 71-40 as Nigeria became the first African country to reach the quarter finals of the World Cup in 2018, before the 4-time African champions lost to the Americans 71-76.

In a radio interview monitored in Abuja, the 26-year-old Flammes Carolo of France player added that D’Tigress would be mentally ready for the tough challenge.

Asked how she felt when the draw was made, the two-time Afrobasket champion said: “ I was surprised, I didn’t expect us to play the USA from the beginning. I was actually expecting it from, like probably, the quarter-finals or something.

“But again, it is what it is. We just move, we move, you know. We can’t dwell on it. It has already happened. All we need is just to prepare and get our minds right, that’s the most important thing.”

D’Tigress will open their campaign at the Tokyo Olympics against defending champions USA on July 27, before facing European powerhouse France on July 30, while hosts Japan will be their last group foes on August 2.

