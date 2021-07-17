Tokyo Football Event: It’s a shame Olympics starting without Nigeria –Dosu Joseph

…blasts football authorities for dwindling fortunes of football

…says he cried when U-23 Eagles won in Atlanta 1996 Games

Nigerians were thrown into wild jubilation when referee Pierluigi Collina blew the final whistle of the match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Sanford Stadium Athens on August 3, 1996. The Dream Team had just done the unthinkable, Nigeria won the gold medal of the Olympic Games.

It was wee hours in Nigeria but thousands of fans still poured into the streets, singing, dancing, and doing donuts on bikes and cars. At that moment, the atmosphere was one of undiluted celebration. Nigeria had just become Olympic champions with a 3-2, come-frombehind victory over Argentina, and the unthinkable had become real.

The man in goal post that morning was Dosu Joseph and he told our correspondent the atmosphere at the Sanford Stadium was electric but he is not a happy man because of the dwindling fortunes of Nigerian football since that historic moment. He is sad that the 2020 Olympic Games will be starting in Tokyo Olympics next week and Nigeria will not feature in the football event of the competition.

The Dream Team failed to pick the ticket for Olympic Games after they crashed out in the group stage of the African U-23 Nations Cup played in Egypt two years ago. Dosu said it is a shame a country with Nigeria’s pedigree will not feature at the Games, s a y i n g the efforts his own genera- tion invested in the game in the country have been eroded. “It is a shame that we have found ourselves in this situation; here is a country that was rated the fifth-best football playing nation in 1995; we have won gold, silver, and bronze medals at the Olympics and today we couldn’t even qualify for the Games.

We have been running the league for instance, for the past seven years without a sponsor. “I am really angry and sad at the same time because the Olympics is a different kind of competition where some of us made our name and now my country will not be playing at the Tokyo Olympics.

It is a failure of our system and I am tired of talking about going back to the drawing board,” he said. Speaking about his experience as an Olympian, Dosu said, “The beauty of the Olympics is not about the medals that you have4 but the feelings of representing your country in the biggest sporting competition in the world, the kind of friendship and relationship you are going to cultivate and the fun you are going to catch.

The feeling is usually indescribable. “I shed tears when I mounted the podium to collect the gold medal alongside my teammates. I couldn’t hold back the tears when I heard the national anthem being sung again, it was a different feeling. “We did not only win the Olympics gold, but we also played entertaining football. All the countries; everybody that came to watch our games, accepted the fact that the Nigerian team was the best. Before we left for Atlanta, people doubted our ability after losing to Togo by 3-0 in a friendly game. We did not only go to the Olympics as dreamers but we turned the dream into reality. “I was proud to be an African; we wanted to be champions forever and when we arrived in the country the atmosphere was unforgettable. People came out in their thousands to welcome us at the airport and it was as if that moment should last forever.

