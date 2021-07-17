Sports

Tokyo Football Event: It’s a shame Olympics starting without Nigeria –Dosu Joseph

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

…blasts football authorities for dwindling fortunes of football
…says he cried when U-23 Eagles won in Atlanta 1996 Games

Nigerians were thrown into wild jubilation when referee Pierluigi Collina blew the final whistle of the match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Sanford Stadium Athens on August 3, 1996. The Dream Team had just done the unthinkable, Nigeria won the gold medal of the Olympic Games.

It was wee hours in Nigeria but thousands of fans still poured into the streets, singing, dancing, and doing donuts on bikes and cars. At that moment, the atmosphere was one of undiluted celebration. Nigeria had just become Olympic champions with a 3-2, come-frombehind victory over Argentina, and the unthinkable had become real.

The man in goal post that morning was Dosu Joseph and he told our correspondent the atmosphere at the Sanford Stadium was electric but he is not a happy man because of the dwindling fortunes of Nigerian football since that historic moment. He is sad that the 2020 Olympic Games will be starting in Tokyo Olympics next week and Nigeria will not feature in the football event of the competition.

The Dream Team failed to pick the ticket for Olympic Games after they crashed out in the group stage of the African U-23 Nations Cup played in Egypt two years ago. Dosu said it is a shame a country with Nigeria’s pedigree will not feature at the Games, s a y i n g the efforts his own genera- tion invested in the game in the country have been eroded. “It is a shame that we have found ourselves in this situation; here is a country that was rated the fifth-best football playing nation in 1995; we have won gold, silver, and bronze medals at the Olympics and today we couldn’t even qualify for the Games.

We have been running the league for instance, for the past seven years without a sponsor. “I am really angry and sad at the same time because the Olympics is a different kind of competition where some of us made our name and now my country will not be playing at the Tokyo Olympics.

It is a failure of our system and I am tired of talking about going back to the drawing board,” he said. Speaking about his experience as an Olympian, Dosu said, “The beauty of the Olympics is not about the medals that you have4 but the feelings of representing your country in the biggest sporting competition in the world, the kind of friendship and relationship you are going to cultivate and the fun you are going to catch.

The feeling is usually indescribable. “I shed tears when I mounted the podium to collect the gold medal alongside my teammates. I couldn’t hold back the tears when I heard the national anthem being sung again, it was a different feeling. “We did not only win the Olympics gold, but we also played entertaining football. All the countries; everybody that came to watch our games, accepted the fact that the Nigerian team was the best. Before we left for Atlanta, people doubted our ability after losing to Togo by 3-0 in a friendly game. We did not only go to the Olympics as dreamers but we turned the dream into reality. “I was proud to be an African; we wanted to be champions forever and when we arrived in the country the atmosphere was unforgettable. People came out in their thousands to welcome us at the airport and it was as if that moment should last forever.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Cavani hoping to do justice to United’s iconic number 7

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester United’s new recruit, Edinson Cavani, says he is relishing the challenge of playing in the English Premier League (EPL).   Cavani also said he is confident he can handle the pressure of wearing the club’s iconic number 7 jersey.   The Uruguayan, who left Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain (PSG) after his contract expired […]
Sports

Top African stars storm Lagos for MoC Grand Prix

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The third edition of the Making of Champions Grand Prix will witness for the first time international flavour as top athletes across Africa will be storming the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos, the venue of the meet scheduled for March 30 and 31.   The meet initially scheduled to take place on […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool frustrated by Newcastle in stalemate

Posted on Author Reporter

…as COVID-19 stops Fulham’s game with Spurs Newcastle United held Liverpool to a goalless Premier League draw at St James’ Park to ease the pressure on boss Steve Bruce. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah missed two key opportunities either side of half-time while United’s Fabian Schar denied Sadio Mane a tap-in with a timely clearance off the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica