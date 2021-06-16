Sports

Tokyo Olympic Games: AFN takes delivery of PUMA kits

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria has taken delivery of the huge consignment from Puma International for its athletes and officials ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

 

The consignment which includes Track suits, vests, shoes back packs, wheel bags, face masks and others items whose open market price runs into millions of naira was delivered on Sunday June 13.

 

The AFN President Engr Ibrahim Shehu Gusau said on Tuesday that the shipment which was part of the 2019 partnership signed between AFN and the German multinational Corporation in Doha, United Arab Emirates was received on June 12, 2021. Engr Gusau who recently won another term to head the AFN at the just concluded Elective Congress in Kebbi on Monday, expressed satisfaction with the timeliness of the delivery.

 

“Havingthesekitsonground beforethe Olympic Games is really a morale booster. TheFederalGovernmentand theAFN can now focus on other things in their quest to getthebestoutof theathletesatthegames.

 

“This has been one of our cardinal pointswhenwecameonboardin2017with a promise to reduce the direct financial demands on government. Having Puma on board is massive and we hope to build on this in future.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Kida: NBBF leagues’ll start soon

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, Engr. Musa Kida, has revealed that the federation is working round the clock to ensure that the Premier Basketball League, Zenith Women’s League as well as the National Divisions 1 and 2 leagues sponsored by Total holds this year.   Kida made the pledge at the Sportsville Award […]
Sports

US travel warning for COVID-19 won’t hurt Olympians, Japan says

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Japanese government Tuesday was quick to deny a U.S. warning for Americans to avoid traveling to Japan would have an impact on Olympians wanting to compete in the postponed Tokyo Games. U.S. officials cited a surge in coronavirus cases in Japan caused by virus variants that may even be risks to vaccinated people. […]
Sports

Gary Lineker to quit BT Sport to follow Leicester in Europe as a fan

Posted on Author Reporter

• Former England captain to leave after Champions League final • ‘It’s time to do things that I’ve always promised myself I’d do’ Gary Lineker is to leave his position as host of BT Sport’s Champions League coverage to follow Leicester in Europe as a fan next season. The former England captain and Leicester, Tottenham […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica