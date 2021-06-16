Tokyo Olympic Games: AFN takes delivery of PUMA kits

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria has taken delivery of the huge consignment from Puma International for its athletes and officials ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The consignment which includes Track suits, vests, shoes back packs, wheel bags, face masks and others items whose open market price runs into millions of naira was delivered on Sunday June 13.

The AFN President Engr Ibrahim Shehu Gusau said on Tuesday that the shipment which was part of the 2019 partnership signed between AFN and the German multinational Corporation in Doha, United Arab Emirates was received on June 12, 2021. Engr Gusau who recently won another term to head the AFN at the just concluded Elective Congress in Kebbi on Monday, expressed satisfaction with the timeliness of the delivery.

“Havingthesekitsonground beforethe Olympic Games is really a morale booster. TheFederalGovernmentand theAFN can now focus on other things in their quest to getthebestoutof theathletesatthegames.

“This has been one of our cardinal pointswhenwecameonboardin2017with a promise to reduce the direct financial demands on government. Having Puma on board is massive and we hope to build on this in future.”

