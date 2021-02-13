Tokyo Olympic Games: How Nigeria can win 5 medals in athletics, by Bambo Akanni

Bambo Akanni, The Chief Executive Officer of one of the indigenous Track and Field clubs in the country, Making of Champions, has outlined ways Team Nigeria can win five medals at the fastapproaching Tokyo Olympic Games. The Games earlier scheduled for 2020 was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and is expected to take place this year from July 23 to August 8. Some Nigerian athletes already qualified for the Games with more expected to achieve the same feat before the deadline date for qualifications. Speaking with our correspondent, Akanni who has been following the country’s Track and Field for some years said Nigeria has some potential medalists only if the right thing is done. “The good news for Nigeria is that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

“Despite a difficult decade in the doldrums relative to the two decades prior, a new generation of athletes is showing the promise that could make Tokyo the nation’s best Olympic showing since Atlanta ’96, where Nigeria won four medals in Athletics and six medals in total.

“In 2019, Ese Brume won Nigeria’s first World Championship Medal in six years in the Long Jump, while Tobi Amusan narrowly missed out on a medal in the 100m Hurdles – they will likely be Nigeria’s greatest individual medal hopefuls in Tokyo, but don’t count out the likes of Divine Oduduru and Blessing Okagbare to contest for 100m or 200m medals. “Seven Nigerian Athletes have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, and all of them are medal hopefuls in their individual and/or relay events.

“Nigeria could well win five medals in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics (at least two Individual medals and up to three relay medals), but this would not happen by chance. “As a nation we must have a flawless preparation to bring our Relay Teams to train and compete together despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. Nigeria can actually contest for all five Relay Medals in Tokyo but not without putting in the work.”

Like this: Like Loading...