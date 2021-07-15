Sports

Tokyo Olympics B’ball: AFA boss tips Tigers, Tigress for podium finish

The Chief Executive Officer of Africa for Africa Sports kits outfit, Ugo Udezue, has tipped Nigeria’s male and female basketball teams to stun the world at the forthcoming 2020 Olympic Games taking place in Tokyo, Japan. Udezue noted that the two teams had all it takes to win medals at the games. The former national basketball player said he was not surprised with the recent impressive showing of the D’Tigers in a four nation tourney because the team was under the tutelage of a world class coach, Mike Brown. Udeue said: “Nigeria has great potentials in basketball and now what some of us saw a long time ago is happening. “Brown is an additional blessing to us because of his deep knowledge of the game. “I am certain that the world will see what we are made of in Tokyo. The ladies are also very good and will win a medal. It is simply a turnaround for us in the country. People will begin to respect the athletes and stakeholders of the game more in the days ahead.”

