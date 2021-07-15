Tokyo Olympics B’ball: AFA boss tips Tigers, Tigress for podium finish

The Chief Executive Officer of Africa for Africa Sports kits outfit, Ugo Udezue, has tipped Nigeria’s male and female basketball teams to stun the world at the forthcoming 2020 Olympic Games taking place in Tokyo, Japan. Udezue noted that the two teams had all it takes to win medals at the games. The former national basketball player said he was not surprised with the recent impressive showing of the D’Tigers in a four nation tourney because the team was under the tutelage of a world class coach, Mike Brown. Udeue said: “Nigeria has great potentials in basketball and now what some of us saw a long time ago is happening. “Brown is an additional blessing to us because of his deep knowledge of the game. “I am certain that the world will see what we are made of in Tokyo. The ladies are also very good and will win a medal. It is simply a turnaround for us in the country. People will begin to respect the athletes and stakeholders of the game more in the days ahead.”
Related Articles
Dissolution of federation boards and the Olympic Games
Nigerian sports have been synonymous with crises over the years. On many occasions, crisis has denied the country success at continental and global levels. Football, the number one sport in the land, is not an exception at national and club levels. There are many examples to draw from. Few years back, a Jos-based politician and […]
Gov. Diri rewards victorious female handball team
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Monday, received the state’s Under-18 female handball team after emerging champions at a recent national tournament in Lagos. Governor Diri, who addressed the team in Government House, Yenagoa, announced a cash reward of N3.5 million for being shining ambassadors of the state. He described the team’s […]
Japan weighing 10 000-spectator cap ahead of Olympics
Japan could allow up to 10 000 fans at sports events ahead of the Olympics, media reported Wednesday, as organisers weigh how many domestic fans can attend the Games. The measure, intended to come into force after a coronavirus state of emergency ends on June 20, will be discussed by the government’s virus taskforce […]
