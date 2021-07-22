Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Flag-bearer role excites Adekuoroye

Nigeria’s wre s – t l i n g sensation, Odunayo Adekuoroye, is excited about her role as the country’s flagbearer at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which starts officially on Friday. Adekuoroye said she was looking forward to the opening ceremony in which she will lead out other Nigerian athletes in the Match Past. She said it was a big honour for her to be chosen to play the role for a country of over 200 million people. The 56kg wrestler said: “The news of my role at the games came to me as a shock. I am so happy to be chosen and I will do my best both for the flagbearer role and in the events proper.

“I have people here around me putting me through. Aunty Funke (Oshonaike) has played that role two or three times and I’m talking to her to put me through on the expectations. “It is a big honour and I am so elated. I can’t wait to lead the team out on Friday.” On the wrestling event proper, Adekuoroye said she was working hard to be at her best at the games. “We have many other top wrestlers with similar aspirations here in Tokyo but I am focused to go all the way,” the wrestler stressed.

