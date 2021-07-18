Tokyo Olympics: Massive restrictions won’t affect Team Nigeria –Dare

…says athletes‘re ready to fly

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, has stated that the massive restrictions at the forthcoming games will not affect Team Nigeria athletes in Tokyo.

The competition starts in about five days and the minister insists Nigerian contingent will be focused to achieve success at the games which has been hugely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

Dare said the ministry applied for 35 visas for some top officials and support staff for games but only two were approved. It was learnt that the Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, was among top dignitaries denied visa due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

He said: “We are facing a whole lot in terms of dealing with the logistics and I believe they are doing this because spectators have been barred from the games. “There are daily updates on COVID-19 situation. We cannot buy water or even food at the supermarket, every participant is to present names of people they met in the last five days.

As the minister, I cannot enter the games Village and so the restrictions have taken away the enjoyment. “However, we are dealing with all of these to get the best results at the games. Our athletes have been told to remain focused despite the challenges and we are positive that things will be fine in Tokyo.”

The Minister stressed that the 3rd batch of athletes left for Tokyo on Saturday while he would lead out the principal officers to the Games on Tuesday July 20. Dare added: “About 75 per cent of the athletes are already in Tokyo.

The last batch will leave on July 22. Our kits are ready and every athlete has been duly kitted.

We will come out with a colourful green-white attire for the opening ceremony and I can assure Nigerians that all aspects of the game have been fully taken care of. “We have worked so hard to be where we are and we want to mobilise the athletes to be at their best at the games.”

