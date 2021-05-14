Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Nigerian athletes give right signal in USA

Nigerian athletes started on a positive note in their first tournament preparation in Texas, USA in their bid for Summer Olympic ticket. Nigeria had representatives in the 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 metres and 4×400 metres mixed relay at the PVAMU Invitational.

The team stole the show in the 100 metres winning the overall top three spots in different heats. In heat 2, Jerry Jakpa’s 10.10s (+3.9) race had the commanding lead in the 100m while national Sports festival winner, Enoch Adegoke won heat 2 sprinting to a time of 10.23s (+2.8) ahead of compatriot, George Brume who finished second in 10.30s. Jakpa took the 200 metres later on to emerge second in heat 1 with a time of 20.91s. Kyle Fulks won the race in 20.89s. Timothy Emogene outran his opponents to win the 400 metres hurdle in 50.78s.

In the women’s category, in form, Grace Nwokocha edged her heat in the 100 metres to take first in 11.17s (+3.5). Her fellow Nigerian, Joy Udo-Gabriel clocked 11.48s to finish 5th. Unfortunately, heat 1 of women’s 400 metres that would have featured two Nigerians: Imaobong Nse Uko & Patience Okon-George, was “Scratched from the Competition.”

according to MakingofChamps.com. Meanwhile, Praise Idamadudu competed in heat 2 of the 400 metres and posted a Season Best of 53.49s to finish second behind Natasha Hastings who won the race in 52.71s. Nigeria capped off their performance at the PVAMU Invitational with a National Record as Imaobong Nse Uko, Samson Nathaniel, Patience Okon-George and Sikiru Adeyemi combined to win the mixed 4x400m relay in a time of 3:18.53, the second fastest time ever run by an African team.

