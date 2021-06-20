Sports

Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers: Nigeria name final beach volleyball squad

The Head Coach of Nigeria Beach Volleyball Teams, Francis Imoudu, has named the final 8 squad that will be representing the country at this month’s Tokyo Olympics Qualifiers in Morocco.

 

The squad was named on Friday before the team set off to the Qualifiers in Morocco which kicks off on Sunday, June 20. Imoudu said Francisca Ikhiede, Tochukwu Nnoruga, Amarachi Uchechukwu and Albertina Francis will represent the country in the women’s category while Obayemi Ogunshina, Hilary Simon, Emmanuel Chidebere and Emenike Ezike are in the men’s category.

 

The Maiduguri based coach said he will be assisted by former Nigeria Beach Volleyball player, Kayode Ajilore who is well traveled. He said: “The players have been in the right frame of mind ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Qualifiers.

 

“We just ended our 3rd phase of the camping exercise in Badagry and the next assignment is to bring home the sole ticket in the men and women categories.”

 

Imoudu stated that Team Nigeria is not intimidated by the profile of other African opponents adding the nation parades some of the best pairs in Africa. Nigeria beach volleyball players, Obayemi Ogunshina and Tochukwu Nnoruga promised to give their best when the nation files out to compete for the sole ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

 

The first phase of camp exercise took place in Kaduna while the second phase happened in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

