Tokyo Olympics: Replicate Atlanta’96 feat, Osinbajo tells Team Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, (SAN), has called on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Team Nigeria athletes to replicate the performances of past Nigerian Olympians, particularly the Atlanta ’96 and Sydney 2000 as they prepare to leave the shores of the country.

 

Speaking at the Presidential Villa, Prof. Osinbajo added that “you will also carry with you the encouragement of the great exploits of Nigerian Olympians before you.”

 

The event also marked the formal handover of the Nigerian contingent to the Nigeria Olympic Committee and the unveiling of the team’s official outfit and kits.

 

Osinbajo said: “The Super Eagles in 1996 who won the gold medal for football; that was the team that had the greats; Augustine Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Daniel Amokachi (who was present at the event,) Sunday Oliseh, Taribo West, Kanu Nwankwo, Abiodun Obafemi, Emmanuel Amuneke, Emmanuel Babayaro, Garba Lawal, Joseph Dosu, Kingsley Obiekwu, Mobi Obaraku, Uche Okechukwu, Teslim Fatusi, Tijani Babangida, Victor Ikpeba, and Wilson Oruma —that was the year we defeated the world’s best footballing nations – Brazil and Argentina and we all held our heads high.

 

“In 2000, in Sydney again we beat the best in the world, we won the gold in 4×400 metres relay after the American team was disqualified for using performanceenhancing drugs. Our team then was Clement

