Tokyo Olympics: Team Nigeria’s battle against odds at ‘unusual games’

On Monday, July 12, the government of Japan, host country for the postponed 2020 Olympic Games billed to start this Friday, declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and some other parts of the country.

Supermarkets, bars and all major public places were banned too. Visitors, like the participants of the Games, are banned from entering super markets to get any items needed for daily routine or food items. We expect the Nigeria Olympic Committee and the ministry of sports to liaise with the country’s embassy in Tokyo on how best to get local food for the athletes.

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, at the weekend confirmed that this was achieved at the training camp but once the athletes enter the Games Village, the host takes over their feeding. In line with the various logistics on restrictions and other obstacles ahead of the Games, we expect Team Nigeria to be at the games with a strong team of doctors and psychologists to work on the athletes on a daily basis to make them comfortable to give their best.

The doctors are to constantly work on the athletes and advise on the dos and don’ts at the competition. We make bold to say it is important for all the participants, especially Nigerians, to study the Tokyo Olympics Playbook where every aspect of the operations is clearly stipulated with emphasis on the COVID-19 angle to the games.

Feelers from Japan reveal that the citizens are not happy the games will go ahead but the Japanese government has committed so much money in the Olympic Games project just like the International Olympic Committee. Sports Minister, Dare, said the ministry and the NOC were aware of the challenges ahead.

“We have taken care of various aspects of the logistics to be faced in Tokyo. We are also getting set to handle every situation because we have had our advance team there in the past two weeks working hard to make the stay of Team Nigeria comfortable,” Dare said. Team Nigeria athletes should be psychologically ready for this big event which requires strong character from each of them.

The opening ceremony is just barely three days away but the excitement of the big event is not as much as expected all over the world. Usually, with a year to the games, the countdown begins from all sides of the competition.

As the organisers tidy up the venues for the competition, the Olympics torch will travel round all the continents of the world and also major cities around the globe. For the events, athletes face qualification fever to get a ticket to the best and biggest sports event which takes place every four years.

The Olympics is the biggest assemblage of people all over the world and it is always a bragging right of sorts to officially be part of the games. Host cities battle with a huge number of people who offer themselves as volunteers of the games just to receive a certificate of participation and to be on record as being part of Olympism. The International Olympic Committee has always made it clear that the major goal of the event is generally to boost world peace and so the friendliness and participation are vital.

Opening and closing ceremonies of the event are always very entertaining and captivating with lasting memories in the minds of viewers about the special effects displayed by artists, notable superstars and youths while cultural effects of the host city will also be exhibited.

Also, the international zone of the games at every competition is always a meeting place for all accredited participating athletes, officials, journalists and families of the athletes.

It is always close to the games village. Sadly enough, COVID-19 which forced the event to be postponed last year is yet to fully abate and so the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games will only be witnessed by the VIPs while the international zone has been cancelled for the forthcoming Tokyo event. Accredited journalists for the Games were told there will be no media centre or media tribune. They will not even have access to the games or the athletes; rather, they will be given a link to watch specific events on their laptops in their respective hotels.

And so, the world is about to witness many strange things in the forthcoming Olympics in Tokyo. The event has aptly been tagged the ‘Unusual Games’ We commend the ministry for providing the kits for the athletes’ early enough and arranging training camps for the athletes as well. Proper monitoring of athletes and general coordination are very important this time especially because little distractions and effects of the restrictions could hinder performances of the athletes.

