Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Team Nigeria’s women’s ‘4x100m relay team qualifies for games

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

If the qualification window for the Tokyo Olympics were to be shut today, Nigeria will have the women’s 4x100m relay team battling for one of the three medals on offer at the Games.
This followed the official release Monday of the qualification ranking of countries bidding to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics by World Athletics after the end of the two-day World Relays in Poland.
The first eight places in each relay event for Tokyo were awarded to the top eight teams at the World Athletics Championships in Doha in 2019.
In cases where those teams have also qualified in the top eight in Poland, the remaining quota places for Tokyo (16 per event) will be allocated according to the World Athletics top performance lists as of 29 June 2021.
In the women’s 4x100m event, only two slots are available after the conclusion of the World Relays and Brazil (15) and Nigeria (16) currently occupy those two positions based on World Athletics top list of performances drawn from May 2019 till Monday, May 3rd,2021.
What this means is that the Nigerian team only needs to compete in more relay events, run faster than the 43.05 seconds achieved in Doha in 2019, and stay ahead of some of its major competitors which include Australia (17), Kazakhstan (18), Canada (19) and Ghana (20).
The women’s 4x400m team also has a great chance of qualifying based on the ranking and the quality of the nations who occupy the remaining four slots available for grabs after the World Relays.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo Games relay opens in 100 days with 10,000 torchbearers

Posted on Author Reporter

  The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Games will start in just over three months, and it faces the same questions as the Olympics about being held safely during the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said Tuesday the relay is set to begin on March 25 from the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima. This was also to have been […]
Sports

Minister, FIFA agree on youth football development

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, alongside Ministers from selected countries on Friday had an on line meeting with the top brass of the world Football governing body, FIFA where it was agreed that a new course must be taken to ensure youth football development. Speaking during the third edition of the Town […]
Sports

Ighalo targets MLS move in February

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has revealed his desire to take his football to the United States of America where he hopes to join a Major League Soccer club after the expiration of his loan deal with Manchester United. Ighalo joined Manchester United last year January on an intial six-month loan and after an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica