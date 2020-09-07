Sports

Tokyo Olympics will go ahead ‘with or without Covid’, says IOC VP

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Games to begin July 23, 2021

The postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead next year “with or without Covid”, the vice-president of the International Olympic Committee says.
John Coates confirmed to news agency AFP that the Olympics would start on July 23 next year, calling them the “Games that conquered Covid”.
They were originally scheduled to start in July 2020, but were postponed due to Covid-19 fears, reports the BBC.
The IOC had earlier said they would not delay the Games beyond 2021.
“The Games were going to be their theme, the Reconstruction Games after the devastation of the tsunami,” Coates told AFP, referring to 2011 catastrophic earthquake and tsunami in Japan.
“Now very much these will be the Games that conquered Covid, the light at the end of the tunnel.”
In July, Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto said it was possible that the Games be held to a “limited” audience, but said they wanted to avoid the possibility of having no spectators at all.
Instead, he added that the Games could potentially “simplify” its opening and closing ceremonies, as well as reduce the number of staff and delegations from each country.
More than 11,000 athletes from around 200 countries were scheduled to take part in the 2020 Games. It is not clear how travel restrictions might impact their participation as Japan’s borders are currently largely closed to foreign visitors.
Muto also said a vaccine was not a prerequisite for the Games, though health experts had cast doubt over whether the Games could be held without a vaccine.
“If a vaccine is ready, that will be a benefit, but we’re not saying we can’t hold the event without it – it’s not a precondition,” he said.
In April, Games chief Yoshiro Mori said the Tokyo Games would have to be cancelled if there were not held in 2021.
Explaining this decision, IOC President Thomas Bach said: “You cannot forever employ 3,000 to 5,000 people in an organising committee. You cannot every year change the entire sports schedule worldwide of all the major federations.”
Before the pandemic, the Games had only ever been cancelled because of war, but never postponed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

CAFCONFED: Plateau United need support to reach S/F – Coach

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Plateau United coach, Abdu Maikaba, has said his team requires ‘all the necessary support’ to achieve its target of reaching the semi-finals of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League. The Jos-based team finished top of the aborted 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (season on the Points Per Game (PPG) table, and as a result, will represent […]
Sports

Lille resigned to losing Osimhen

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Lille seem to have lost hope of retaining the star striker Victor Osimhen for next season as big clubs in Europe circle around the Super Eagles star. Top European sides including English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are among clubs interested in signing Osimhen but face competition from Italian clubs led by Napoli, while talks […]
Sports

Premier League confirms one positive coronavirus case in latest round of testing

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The latest round of coronavirus testing in the Premier League has found one positive case. A total of 1,541 players and staff from clubs were involved in the ninth round, staged across Monday and Tuesday of this week. The league announced on Thursday that one person tested positive for Covid-19 and they will now self-isolate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: