Toll collection on Lekki-Ikoyi bridge lawful, legal- Lagos insists

The Lagos State Government has debunks media reports that toll collection on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge is unlawful and without legal basis owing to a subsisting court’s judgement. A statement by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), linked the ‘misleading reports’ to erroneous belief in certain quarters that there was no pending appeal against the judgement of a Federal High Court in Lagos in a suit marked FHC/L/CS/1405/02 between Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa and the Attorney General of The Federation & Ors. The statement indicated that an appeal was lodged against the judgement on 28th March, 2014, a day after the verdict was passed.

It was added that Lagos State Government later filed an application for extension of time within which to compile and transmit the records of appeal at the Appellate Court on 11th November, 2014. But, the application was later struck out owing to lack of representation for government.

“As at date, there is no order striking out Lagos State Governments appeal against the judgement of the Federal High Court delivered on 27th of March, 2014 in Suit No FHC/L/ CS/1405/02. “The position of the law is that once a Notice of Appeal is filed along with an application for stay of execution/ injunction pending appeal, the judgement being appealed against cannot be enforced until the application for stay of execution/injunction pending appeal has been determined. “Notwithstanding the above position of the law.

The Lagos State Government affirms that it will continue to engage with all stakeholders and concerned members of the public in the Lekki axis and will abide by commitments and concessions made at the various stakeholders meetings. “Based on the foregoing, the statements that the collection of tolls on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge is unlawful and without legal basis or right are clearly incorrect.

 

