News Top Stories

Tollgates’ return offensive, vexatious –PDP

Posted on Author nyekachi Eze, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has labelled the Federal Government’s plans to reintroduce toll collections on selected federal highways 18 years after the Olusegun Obasanjo dismantled all tollgates as “offensive, vexatious and inflammatory”.

 

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who announced the reintroduction at the end of last week’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at State House, Abuja, said motorists would pay N200 or N500 at the toll stations per trip, depending on the make of their vehicles.

 

But in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the move would inflict further hardships on Nigerians.

 

“Our party, after an extensive consideration, insists that the move to return tollgates to allow All Progressives Congress (APC) interests to further fleece already impoverished Nigerians, is offensive, vexatious and inflammatory, and as such should not be contemplated under any guise whatsoever,” the opposition party said.

 

The PDP said the return of tollgates would “add more economic burden on the people, lead to hike in transport fares, increase in the prices of goods and services as well as provide safe haven for corrupt APC leaders to extort money from innocent Nigerians.

 

 

“APC’s decision to impose levies on the highways, even after it had increased the fuel pump price to an extortionate N165 per litre, further confirms that the APC is a heartless party that is out to fleece and impose hardship on the people to benefit its leaders.”

 

It insisted the Federal Government had not business collecting tolls on highways because of the huge financial resources at its disposal.

 

The PDP blamed growing poverty in the country on the ruling APC, “particularly in the face of the reckless and unbridled looting  of national revenue by its leaders”.

 

It added: “This is especially as the APC and its administration have not been able to account for the over N1.4 trillion allocated for works in addition to over N120 billion collected from Nigerians as motor vehicle licence in the last six years.

 

“Our party maintains that Nigerians would not have been facing such exacerbated suffering but for the APC’s corruption, incompetence, lethargic approach to governance and failure to adopt strategic way to harness and develop our abundant resources to the benefit of the citizens

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Presidency: 20 states plan to build 300,000 houses for N2m each

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…Says Housing scheme to create 1.8m jobs The Federal Government on Sunday said that no fewer than 20 state governments have indicated interest in building about 300,000 housing units for N2 million each as the implementation of the state Economic Sustainability begins. New Telegraph learnt that this week the portal to invite Nigerians interested either as beneficiaries […]
News

Trump faces backlash over reports he called US war dead ‘losers’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

US President Donald Trump is facing a backlash over reports he mocked American soldiers killed in action as “losers” and “suckers”. The alleged remarks were first reported in the Atlantic magazine, and some details were corroborated by the Associated Press and Fox News. But the president and his allies have denied he made the remarks, […]
News

AGS Tribe poised to improve access to digital resources for women

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…launches #HERconomy Campaign Sequel to the launch of the AGS Enterprise Challenge in 2018 to showcase, empower and fund female-led businesses across Nigeria, AGS Tribe is set to host the maiden edition of the #HERconomy conference and unveil a ‘mystery product’ for women across the continent. The event which is slated to hold on Sunday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica