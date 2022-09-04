Tolu Ijogun proud of brother, Jimmy Odukoya’s latest Hollywood movie feature

It is a proud moment for gospel singer and pastor, Tolu Ijogun as her brother, Jimmy Odukoya who was featured in the highly anticipated Hollywood movie, ‘Woman King’ clip hits the social circle. Ijogun shared the movie clip on her social media handle, recounting how proud she is to watch her brother fulfil his dream. Though Tolu Ijogun noted that at first she was not fully in support of his brother going into Hollywood full-time, given his religious background, but now, she has only praises for the level of skill he showed in the Soon to be unveiled movie. “I am so proud of my brother @iamthatp. I’ve watched the clips with tears in my eyes. Jim stood by his conviction and many times, I fought him because I couldn’t see a “Pastor” in Nollywood, but he would say, “Sis I heard from God and this is my conviction. Had to respect his decision and support him. If I didn’t believe him before, I do Now! I am so so proud of you Jimi! Grace upon Grace upon Grace… They never see me coming……Nalja boy wey go foregin Hollywood baby,” she wrote. Tolu Ijogun is not the only one proud of her brother’s new win. The Nigerian actor, Jimmy Odukoya received applause from his colleagues after sharing a fight scene with Hollywood star Viola Davis from the soon-to-be-released movie Woman King. Several celebrities like Desmond Elliot, Beverly Osi, Broda Shaggi, Gedoni, Kenneth Okoli, Ini Dima Okojie, Michelle Dede, Sambisa Nzeribe, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Nikki Laoye, Stan Eze, OC Ukeje, Jo- seph Benjamin and Beverly Naya showered praises on Jimmy in the comment section of the post. Written by Dana Steven and directed by Gina Prince, the epic drama follows the story of the historical Agojie (also known as Amazons), a real-life army of women warriors who defended the powerful West African kingdom of Dahomey in present-day Benin Republic during the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries. The film will see Jimmy star as a character named Oba, alongside Viola John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Jordan Bolger, Angelique Kidjo, and premieres in cinemas on September 16, 202

