Body & Soul

Tolu Ijogun to unveil first gospel album ‘Follow You’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Tolu Odukoya Ijogun, daughter of popular evangelist, Late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya is ready to unveil her first gospel album titled, “Follow You”.

 

The mother of three has done well for herself following diligently the footsteps of her late mum who left a remarkable legacy in the hearts of many preachers.

 

The album which will be released March 14th 2021, has several songs like ‘Open Door’, ‘God Alone’, ‘Emi Mimo’, ‘Favour’, ‘Eledumare’, ‘Revival Rain’ and many others. Ijogun who is also a pastor herself has been sharing some of her worship songs with her fans on her social media handle.

 

Her recent announcement has been greeted with several congratulatory messages on her Instagram handle.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Ikeja Metro Lions Club donate cleaning, hygiene items to Ogba Market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ikeja Metro of International Lions club on Thursday, July 16, donated cleaning materials and hygiene items to Abibat Mogaji Market, popularly called Sunday market at Ogba.   The team led by the newly sworn in President of the club, Lion Evelyn Agbonifo- Fasakin presented, brooms, waste bins, wash hand basins and so on. Speaking about […]
Body & Soul

The rise of another female DJ

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  T he pop-culture in Nigeria continues to expand with younger and more vibrant players in the industry. Arinola Alabi, popularly known on the turntable as ‘DJ Wealth’ is another Nigerian female DJ climbing the ladder of fame in the music industry.     Often described as a lady in a man’s skin because of […]
Body & Soul

Buba Marwa shines as he deploys his magic wand

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Because he was not regularly mentioned in the news, many had concluded that Adamawa born retired Brigadier General, Buba Marwa is no longer relevant but that was proven to be wrong as the man has again been considered for a national assignment. Weeks back,   Marwa was announced as the Director General of the National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica