Tolu Ijogun to unveil first gospel album ‘Follow You’

Tolu Odukoya Ijogun, daughter of popular evangelist, Late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya is ready to unveil her first gospel album titled, “Follow You”.

The mother of three has done well for herself following diligently the footsteps of her late mum who left a remarkable legacy in the hearts of many preachers.

The album which will be released March 14th 2021, has several songs like ‘Open Door’, ‘God Alone’, ‘Emi Mimo’, ‘Favour’, ‘Eledumare’, ‘Revival Rain’ and many others. Ijogun who is also a pastor herself has been sharing some of her worship songs with her fans on her social media handle.

Her recent announcement has been greeted with several congratulatory messages on her Instagram handle.

