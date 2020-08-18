Tolulope: An amazon on her last flight

The first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile, who died in a bizzare auto accident was recently buried with full military honours, ONWUKA NZESHI reports

It was a day like no other. The clear blue sky suddenly turned cloudy and those at the solemn occasion wore mournful looks. It was as if they had seen a comet falling from the skies and had gathered to behold its blazing beauty. It was the 23rd day of July, 2020 and the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) had a difficult and an unenviable task on its hands.

Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, who died on 14 July 2020, was being laid to rest. Indeed, the Amazon of the Sky was on her last flight and her family, friends and colleagues were on ground to see her off at the departure lounge.

The interment ceremony, which was conducted with full military honours, was held at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja with restricted attendance in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence, Mr Sabiu Zakari, presided over the ceremony, which also had in attendance the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, amongst other dignitaries.

In a tribute at the ceremony, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, stated that the NAF was still in palpable shock and intense grief over the loss of a promising young officer in whom the Service had so much confidence.

He said that as a combat helicopter pilot with several years of experience, he was fully aware of the many odds which Tolulope must have scaled through to emerge as the first female combat helicopter pilot in the history of Nigeria. Abubakar described the late Tolulope Arotile as a brave, dedicated and goal-oriented young woman who carried out her assignments both on the ground and in the air with a high level of professionalism and commitment.

He recalled how the fallen heroine had contributed immensely to the decimation of subversive elements in the North-West region in several anti-banditry combat missions.

Abubakar condoled all NAF personnel, the Arotile Family as well as the entire women folk of the nation, whom, he said, the late Arotile represented so creditably, adding that they should take solace in the fact that she fulfilled her childhood dreams before her demise. He equally commiserated with the good people of Nigeria, whose sovereignty, the Tolulope fought earnestly to protect while in the service.

He restated the commitment and unalloyed loyalty of the NAF to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, whose efforts at tackling the security challenges facing the nation has been unprecedented.

Abubakar who prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased combat helicopter pilot, re-emphasized, that she left her footprints on the sands of time, proving that when it comes to displaying excellence and adding value to the society, age or gender should not be barriers.

“Tolulope, while you fulfilled your childhood dream of becoming a pilot, we could only scratch the surface of our collective dream as a Service for you. We remain comforted by the peace which only God grants us all at this moment and at all times. Your memory will remain indelibly marked in our hearts each time we remember you,” he said.

A representative of the Arotile Family and elder sister of the deceased, Mrs Damilola Adegboye, who also paid glowing tributes to Tolulope, expressed gratitude to the NAF for the training and expertise which the service impacted on Tolulope, describing it as an excellent platform for her late sister to outshine her peers. She said that while Tolulope had always dreamt of becoming a pilot, the trust and investments made on her while service, endowed her with “examplary skills too difficult to emulate.”

Adegboye said the entire Arotile family was grateful that the dream, though blurry at the initial stage, was not only fulfilled but also resulted in great impact not only in the NAF but among family members, friends, colleagues and the entire nation. She described Tolulope as a determined, hardworking, godly and extremely focused person.

She also expressed gratitude to the CAS and the entire NAF Family who, she said, would always remain treasured members of the Arotile Family.

Highlights of the solemn event were the presentation of National Colours to the decreased’s Next-of- Kin by the CAS, laying of wreaths by dignitaries and the representative of the Arotile Family as well as the customary 21 Gun Salute and rendition of “the Last Post” by the NAF Band.

The Faith Service had earlier been conducted by Group Captain (Reverend) Dogo Gani, Director Chaplaincy (Protestant) Headquarters NAF, before the casket was lowered into the grave.

Other dignitaries at the burial ceremony included the Chairman Senate Committee on Air Force, Distinguished Senator Bala Ibn Na’ Allah; Chairman House Committee on Air Force, Honourable Shehu Koko; Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen; Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq; Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Representatives of the Chiefs of Army and Naval Staff, along with other serving and retired senior military officers; Heads of Government Agencies, Senior Government Officials as well as family members and friends of the deceased officer.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has officially handed over to the Nigeria Police the three suspects, involved in the incident that led to the death of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

The trio namely, Nehemiah Adejoh, Igbekele Folorunsho and Festus Gbayegun, were handed over to the law enforcement agents at the NAF Base Kaduna

