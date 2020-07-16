Tolulope Arotile’s death: Afenifere demands coroner’s inquest

Wale Elegbede

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has demanded a coroner’s inquest into the untimely death of Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot.

The 24-year-old flying officer died on Tuesday in a road accident at the NAF base Kaduna after sustaining head injuries.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere said it does not believed that Arotile’s death is a accident until a coroner’s inquest says so.

“Nigeria the demented chicken sucked one of its finest eggs yet again with the killing of flying officer Tolulope Arotile on the road in Kaduna on Tuesday.

“It was only eyewitness accounts that unofficially released that it was a colleague of hers who reversed his car to knock her down on the road.

“Unofficial accounts say she just returned from a combat operation before she was knocked down to death.”

Afenifere noted that: “We therefore do not accept that her death was an accident until the report of a coroner says how she died and how a supposed attempt to stop and greet could come with a death impact.

“We say this against what is known of the infiltration of the forces by sympathizers and agents of Boko Haram.

“We recall the report years back of such agents revealing the routes and timing of movements of our troops to Boko Haram who ambushed them.

“The inquiry shouid look into all the links of the colleague who killed her and we must know the identity.

“Meanwhile, we sympathise with the grieving family of Tolulope who have been thrown into deep mourning following the death of their daughter not in combat but within the barracks.”

