Metro & Crime

Tolulope Arotile’s elder sister calls for investigation over her death

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Comment(0)

…as Kogi Assembly move to immortalise the late pilot

Disquiet over the death of her younger sister, Damilola Adegboye the elder sister of the late Tolulope Arotile, has called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of her kid sister.
Late Tolulope Arotile, who died on Tuesday, was living with Damilola in Kaduna, before her death.
Adegboye on Thursday said that the family is devastated by the untimely death wondering how an ordinary reversing could kill a person just like that.
“We in the family are not convinced that Tolu can just die like that in a freak accident. I know that the military is well trained in the art of investigation,we want them to carry out a thorough investigation that can convince us beyond all doubt that the incident that led to haer death was real,” she said.
“A call came in to her phone which she picked, but from the way they spoke I knew that the caller must be a senior officer calling her to come to the Airforce base, she felt reluctant and I offered to drop her off,” she added.
According to her: “One hour later, I saw
online that something serious had happened to her. I couldn’t believe that somebody I just dropped off was dead.”
Also speaking, Tolulope’s mother, went down memory lane about how she gave birth to her describing her as a special child who fasting and prayer was her hobby.
Meanwhile the Kogi State House of Assembly has called on the state government to immortalize the late pilot.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NGO charts way forward in education for a post COVID-19 relevance, significance

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Even as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on and the government is yet to determine when schools will be opened after four months compulsory stay-at-home by the students, a Non-governmental Organisation, Carisma4U  has revealed the importance of having strong science and engineering programmes in African nations.   The NGO, is working with the vision of creating […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: My wife, son, others in stable condition – Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday said that his wife, Eunice, son and his aides, who tested positive for COVID-19, were in stable condition. Ortom had earlier disclosed that aside top government functionaries such as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony Ijohor, the Chief of Staff, Mr. Terwase Orbunde, the Head […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Makinde loans state-of-the-art ambulance to UCH

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State of government has supported the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, in its efforts towards handling emergencies associated with the coronavirus pandemic, as it loaned a state-of-the-art ambulance to the hospital on Wednesday evening as part of the government’s intervention moves. According to Toye Akinrinlola, the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, who issued […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: