Tolulope Arotile’s elder sister calls for investigation over her death

…as Kogi Assembly move to immortalise the late pilot

Disquiet over the death of her younger sister, Damilola Adegboye the elder sister of the late Tolulope Arotile, has called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of her kid sister.

Late Tolulope Arotile, who died on Tuesday, was living with Damilola in Kaduna, before her death.

Adegboye on Thursday said that the family is devastated by the untimely death wondering how an ordinary reversing could kill a person just like that.

“We in the family are not convinced that Tolu can just die like that in a freak accident. I know that the military is well trained in the art of investigation,we want them to carry out a thorough investigation that can convince us beyond all doubt that the incident that led to haer death was real,” she said.

“A call came in to her phone which she picked, but from the way they spoke I knew that the caller must be a senior officer calling her to come to the Airforce base, she felt reluctant and I offered to drop her off,” she added.

According to her: “One hour later, I saw

online that something serious had happened to her. I couldn’t believe that somebody I just dropped off was dead.”

Also speaking, Tolulope’s mother, went down memory lane about how she gave birth to her describing her as a special child who fasting and prayer was her hobby.

Meanwhile the Kogi State House of Assembly has called on the state government to immortalize the late pilot.

