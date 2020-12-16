Arts & Entertainments

Tom Cruise rants at ‘Mission: Impossible’ crew in London over COVID safety

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tom Cruise let rip over an apparent breach of COVID-19 safety protocols on the London set of the new “Mission: Impossible” movie, telling crew members they would be fired if they don’t obey the rules, Britain’s Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday.
In expletive-filled remarks captured on audio tape obtained by The Sun, the star and producer of the action film yelled at the crew about lapses of social distancing and other rules that allow movies to be made during the coronavirus pandemic.
A source close to the production said the tape was authentic. Cruise’s representative declined to comment, reports Reuters.
“I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies,” Cruise told the crew on the set.
“Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired,” he added, according to the tape.
The Sun did not say when the incident took place, but the filmmakers arrived in London in early December.
The seventh “Mission: Impossible” was one of the first movies to shut down production because of the coronavirus when it abandoned filming in Venice, Italy, in February.
Production resumed in September, with filming in Italy, Norway and London. Cruise in July personally appealed to Norway’s prime minister to shoot parts of the film in Norway under modified quarantine rules.
The Paramount Pictures film is scheduled to be released in November 2021.
Cruise told the crew Hollywood was relying on movies like “Mission: Impossible” to keep the beleaguered industry going.
“We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing,” he said, according to the audio tape.
“Mission: Impossible” is one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood, with 2018’s “Mission: Impossible-Fallout” taking more than $791 million at the worldwide box office.

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija host reveals how 2020 winner will emerge

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show, says the number of votes for each housemate would determine the winner of the grand prize for this year’s edition. Ebuka took to his Twitter page to speak on the arrangements that will be in place ahead of the show’s finale, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Davido: For being a black man, I was mocked in U.S. college

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke (aka Davido), has said he was mocked by white students while studying in the United States of America (USA) over his race.   The singer made this known during a chat with the Recording Academy, the body governing the Grammy Awards. According to Davido, after gaining admission to study in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Affordable Art launches online gallery

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Affordable Art Online has announced the launch of its online art gallery. Affordable Art Online works closely with a diverse range of emerging artists to nurture and solidify their presence and practice towards becoming well-established artists.   According to Gallery Manager/Administrator, Grace Awe, the aim is to make art accessible and create a hub for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: