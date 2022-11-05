News

Tompolo gets death threats, says no retreat on war against oil thieves

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo has vowed to deploy the zeal with which he agitated during the militancy era struggle for the emancipation of the Niger Delta region to combat oil thieves that are sabotaging the economic development of the country. Speaking through one of his aides, who identified himself as Waterway Crayfish, Tompolo said those bombarding him and his household with threat messages over the surveillance job he secured from the Federal Government saboteurs who would continue to have his security outfit to contend with.

Tompolo’s comments came few days after Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, threw his weight behind the feat recorded by Tompolo within a few weeks after the contract was awarded to him and two others. Crayfish said Tompolo, who earlier said there would be no sacred cow in the discharge of the contract assignment, has disregarded dozens of threat messages from oil thieves and their sponsors.

He stated that Tompolo was concerned about how Nigeria’s crude oil production must perform optimally to the quantum of two million barrels per day. He said the discovery of an illegal oil pipeline that was attached to the Forcados oil trunk and the burning of oil bunkering vessel on the region’s high sea, were testimonies of the riot act he read against oil thieves. Catfish said, “I cannot say our Tantita Security Services Limited in the Creeks has not been getting steady threat alerts from suspected oil thieves to stop the illegal business of oil bunkering. No amount of threat and mudslinging would derail us from beaming searchlight on discoveries of illegal pipelines that were attached to the Forcados Terminal into the sea.” He added, ”For threat messages, it is normal. Since illegal oil vessels were intercepted some weeks ago, the threat messages assumed a dangerous dimension.

Just yesterday (last week) here, they sent messages to threaten me, but we have remained unperturbed. It is something we can handle. “We are knowledgeable about the operation in the territorial waters of Nigeria and as a former militant, I clearly have the capacity to combat any possible attack from any illegal bunkerer with my men”, he said. He said Tompolo’s men have vowed to work day and night and in spirit and truth not to betray the confidence reposed in the Federal Gov-

 

Our Reporters

