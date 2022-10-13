Tompolo: We’re unperturbed by oil thieves, sponsors’ threats

Dominic Adewole, Asaba

The oil surveillance contractor in the Niger Delta region, Chief Government Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo), has again brushed aside the threats by bunkerers and their sponsors against the ongoing clampdown on their illegal activities on Nigeria’s waterways.

This came after the Center for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade (CHRACC) in the region condemned the burning of oil vessels that were allegedly caught by Tompolo’s security operatives.

Tompolo first came under fire after the monthly N4 billion job was awarded to his company.

Few days ago, he justified the confidence reposed in him by the Federal government when he reeled out his first catch on the menace.

He accused security operatives of complacency and accessory to the fact of the menace with the part they were playing in the oil theft activities.

Irked by this, the foremost Ijaw leader and First Republican Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, swiftly called on the President Muhammadu Buhari led-APC government to inaugurate an investigative panel on the allegation.

But Tompolo at Okporoza Wednesday said the threat to his life, his household and those of his workers, would fail.

He said this was not the first time he would recieve such threats from faceless individuals who had been masquerading as captains of industries and corporate organisations.

He said: “It will not be stating the obvious, if I say my Tantita Security Services Limited in the creeks has not been getting steady threats from suspected oil thieves since I have penetrated the waterways to stop the illegal business. But this will not derail us from loosing focus on the assignment.”

The ex-militant said he envisaged such threat messages before taking up the contract.

He maintained that there was no cause for alarm as saboteurs would have his security aparatus to contend with.

He said his men have vowed to work in spirit and truth not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...