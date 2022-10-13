News

Tompolo: We’re unperturbed by oil thieves, sponsors’ threats

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Dominic Adewole, Asaba

The oil surveillance contractor in the Niger Delta region, Chief Government Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo), has again brushed aside the threats by bunkerers and their sponsors against the ongoing clampdown on their illegal activities on Nigeria’s waterways.

This came after the Center for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade (CHRACC) in the region condemned the burning of oil vessels that were allegedly caught by Tompolo’s security operatives.

Tompolo first came under fire after the monthly N4 billion job was awarded to his company.

Few days ago, he justified the confidence reposed in him by the Federal government when he reeled out his first catch on the menace.

He accused security operatives of complacency and accessory to the fact of the menace with the part they were playing in the oil theft activities.

Irked by this, the foremost Ijaw leader and First Republican Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, swiftly called on the President Muhammadu Buhari led-APC government to inaugurate an investigative panel on the allegation.

But Tompolo at Okporoza Wednesday said the threat to his life, his household and those of his workers, would fail.

He said this was not the first time he would recieve such threats from faceless individuals who had been masquerading as captains of industries and corporate organisations.

He said: “It will not be stating the obvious, if I say my Tantita Security Services Limited in the creeks has not been getting steady threats from suspected oil thieves since I have penetrated the waterways to stop the illegal business. But this will not derail us from loosing focus on the assignment.”

The ex-militant said he envisaged such threat messages before taking up the contract.

He maintained that there was no cause for alarm as saboteurs would have his security aparatus to contend with.

He said his men have vowed to work in spirit and truth not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Olomore residents lament uncompleted road project

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Residents of Olomore Federal Housing Estate, Iyana-Sanni areas of Abeokuta North Local Government, Ogun State, have lamented the hardship and dust haze caused by the uncompleted road projects of Olomore and Iyana-Sanni road. The residents in a protest claimed that the Dapo Abiodun administration in the state has neglected and abandoned the road and that […]
News

…meets with Bello, other CECPC members

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni yesterday met with the Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello and other members of the CECPC. Governor Bello had acted as chairman of the CECPC, when Buni was on medical vacation. Speaking to journalists […]
News Top Stories

Internal security: We’ll not allow unpatriotic elements destroy Nigeria –DG DSS

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DGSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, has warned “unpatriotic elements” against actions that threaten national security, saying the secret service will ensure that the unity and corporate existence of the country remained inviolable.   While he vowed on the readiness of the DSS to prosecute its core mandate of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica