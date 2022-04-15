TomTom engages stakeholders for music industry growth

TomTom, leading candy brand from Cadbury Nigeria Plc has officially kicked off the “Breathe For It” Summit as part of its efforts to champion and encourage youth creativity and drive in the country. At a virtual webinar event in Lagos recently, a panel session moderated by Motolani Alake, Editor, Strategic Partnerships and Lead, Pulse Podcast Network at Pulse Nigeria, key industry players shared insights for success within the entertainment sector.

The panelists included famous songwriter and rapper, Reminisce Alaga, Director, Integrated Marketing Communications, TeamApt; Osagie Alonge, Entertainment Lawyer; Foza Fawehinmi, A&R Consultant; Excel Joab; as well as Focus Ramon, a Music Producer and Sound Engineer. The event was aired for music and entertainment lovers and stakeholders to watch from the comfort of their homes. Cadbury’s Category Lead (Gum and Candy) in West Africa, Morolake Emokpaire, gave more insight into the company’s decision to champion this engagement.

She said: “The reception we got from the audience on the summit, further emphasises the reason we launched the “Breathe for it” campaign, which is to inspire, focus and build clarity in the pursuit of what Nigerian youth love. Our panelists were spot on in their delivery. You will agree with me that conversations about the music industry have to be made because it has become one of our largest exports as Nigerians and Africans.

“As we aim to engage more Nigerian youth to breathe deeply no matter the challenges they face, we have lined up activities like MTV Base Cypher that is ongoing, Breathe for it Verses Challenge 2.0, which is about to start, and so much more for them to show their talents in what interests them the most.” During the summit, the panelists urged Nigerians to always remember the history of Afrobeat as it evolves into a global sensation. According to Osagie Alonge, the evolution of Afrobeat is a combination of the creatives, creative managers, brands, and technology. He said: “It’s a combination of a few things. However, we also have to look at the people who have driven the culture and not just the music, like the managers, brands and others in the creative space that have collaborated with these artists.”

