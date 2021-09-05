Body & Soul

Toni Tones: I used ‘Soro Soke’ in KOB sequel to immortalise #EndSARS protest

Toni Tones, Nigerian actress, says she used ‘Soro Soke’ in the sequel for ‘King of Boys’ as a way of immortalising the #EndSARS protest. In October last year, several youths had taken to the streets across the country to protest against police brutality and proscription of the nowdefunct special anti-robbery squad (SARS). The demonst r a t i on gained international prominence after armed soldiers opened fire on some of the protesters at Lekki tollgate axis of Lagos state.

 

 

While the protest lasted, ‘Soro Soke’ — which means speak up in English — was a common term used by the demonstrators as they mobilised other youths to add their voices in achieving the set objectives of the movement. In an Instagram post, the actress, who played young Eniola Salami in the movie, revealed that she could not join the protest at the time due to the filming of the project.

 

The media personality said using the term in the movie was to further reawaken memories of the protest.

 

“Soro Some Were!’ This was my ode to #EndSARS. I was never able to go to the protest grounds during #EndSARS because we were shooting King of Boys 2,” she wrote.

 

“Saying ‘soro soke werey’ in an iconic film like KOB was my way of contributing my voice to the protest and immortalizing forever. That line has been a fan favourite, I literally snuck it in, didn’t think you would really notice.”

 

Directed by Kemi Adetiba, ‘King of Boys’ sequel made its debut on Netflix as a seven-part series on August 27.

