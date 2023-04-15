Arts & Entertainments News

Tonto Dikeh Blasts Friend For Begging To Pay Her House Rent

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her official Instagram page to call out an unidentified friend for asking her to pay for her rent despite being married.

The actress who spoke on Saturday said the women will never cease to amaze her as she expressed shock at how a married woman could be demanding help from her, who is a single mother.

The 35-year-old mother of one also said the same friend had asked her friends to contribute towards her wedding to marry her husband back then and now asking for help to pay her rent.

The actress who admitted to having a bad mouth, pleaded with her to have a conscience as she questioned who would pay the next house rent.

She wrote “Women will never cease to amaze me, you are married (2 heads to contribute). I am single (meaning only one person with the responsibilities of 2). And you are asking me to come pay rent for you and a Man who you forced all your friends to contribute to marry?

“You, people, should have conscience because you know me I have a BAD MOUTH… It is well.

“Anyway make your own mistakes my sister, no listen to me ooo”.

“If I pay today who will pay tomorrow? Will this rent prevent the black eyes you cover with Mac powder? I love you but you are Insane for asking me to support a man who is clearly leaving marks on your body!! I wish I can slap you now”

Tonto Dikeh calls married friend

Pandora Peaceman

