Tonto Dikeh Drags Medlin Boss For Sleeping With Best Friend's Husband

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has dragged Medlin Boss for sleeping with her best friend’s husband.

Tonto Dikeh drags the celebrity stylist on social media describing her as a demon for sleeping with her best friend, Nims Defabulous’s husband.

According to her, if she was in Nims Defabulous’s shoes, she will gather people to beat Medlin.

She said “A friend who can do this to another friend is a demon. @Medlinboss I don’t want to believe all these horrible stories.

“I AM DISAPPOINTED. That was your sister, Tufiakwa. Blcok me that’s your business.

“If I were your friend, I will gather other friends and beat the hell out of you, this is evil. The gist is all over Abuja”.

