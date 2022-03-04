Tonto Dikeh hits Education ministry over deteriorating state of schools

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has called out the federal ministry of education over its alleged silence amid the rising cases of deaths and abuses in schools across the country. In recent times, cases of alleged rights abuses have become rampant in schools across the country. In November 2021, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a 12-year-old pupil of Dowen College in Lagos, died after he was allegedly bullied by his senior colleagues.

Last month, Emeka Nwogbo, a teacher at Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School in Asaba, Delta was also arrested for allegedly flogging his 19-month-old pupil who died afterwards. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Dikeh claimed the education ministry is fast “becoming a joke” for not speaking up against the ugly trend as expected. The mother of one also decried the cases of deaths as well as rape and cultism recorded in schools in the past few months. “This ministry is slowly looking like a national joke!!! Where is their voice in all these school deaths, rapes, cultism? How do these ministries operate? They need to answer to so many questions,” she wrote.

“They leave the load (sensitisation/rehabilitation) for foundations like mine to carry while they carry the money meant for the work home!!!! Or are we talking about the everlasting damage to our smilies and child’s?” The film star and brand influencer also lamented the country’s police and justice system over the handling of victims and suspects in cases related to abuse in schools. “You take case to police, perpetrators will come out looking like the victim while victims treated like perpetrator. Totally disgusted and disappointed no one is protecting our kids,” she added.

