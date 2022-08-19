Arts & Entertainments

Tonto Dikeh laments as baby dies after she ignored mother’s plea

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Tonto Dikeh, the Nollywood actress, has narrated how a baby died after she ignored her mother’s appeal for financial assistance. In a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, the film star said the baby’s mother had messaged her and begged for money to take care of her sick child. Dikeh disclosed that she ignored the message due to a similar experience she had with a “random fan which turned out to be a fraud.” The actress said she had helped the fan with N370,000 after she claimed her baby needed medical attention. The brand influencer added that she later realised the fan had deleted her account when she tried to check up on her supposed sick baby a week after. “Few weeks ago I helped a random fan with almost half a million naira (370K) cause they had mad challenges and she showed a baby and all, one week later I just wanted to check on them,” she wrote. “Boom the account has been deleted, I took it with good faith. I was so pissed, and felt used and taken for granted but I move on.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

You’re a child of Satan if you love money –Eucharia Anunobi

Posted on Author Stories by Edwin Usoboh

The ‘Glamour Girls’ actress says anyone who loves money so much without a care of whose ox is gored is a child of Satan.   The movie star made this known via her Instagram page recently. “Loving money to the point of clamouring for it without a care whose ox is gored makes you the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Showmax to premiere new series of Journey of the Beat

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Journey of the Beats, a documentary series that follows the journey of Nigerian and Black Music through the years will premiere on Showmax on June 23. The 10 part documentary series is produced by creative entrepreneur and founder of Storm Records, Obi Asika. The documentary series tells the important story about how this generation of […]
Arts & Entertainments

Man blesses ‘okada’ rider with new tricycle

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A Nigerian man identified as Chisom, has empowered a bike man with a brand-new tricycle, for giving him free rides during his undergraduate days in the university. Chisom who is identified with the Twitter handle @ManLikeChisom, took to the platform on Thursday to share a heartwarming story of how the man helped him selflessly during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica