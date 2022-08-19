Tonto Dikeh laments as baby dies after she ignored mother’s plea

Tonto Dikeh, the Nollywood actress, has narrated how a baby died after she ignored her mother’s appeal for financial assistance. In a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, the film star said the baby’s mother had messaged her and begged for money to take care of her sick child. Dikeh disclosed that she ignored the message due to a similar experience she had with a “random fan which turned out to be a fraud.” The actress said she had helped the fan with N370,000 after she claimed her baby needed medical attention. The brand influencer added that she later realised the fan had deleted her account when she tried to check up on her supposed sick baby a week after. “Few weeks ago I helped a random fan with almost half a million naira (370K) cause they had mad challenges and she showed a baby and all, one week later I just wanted to check on them,” she wrote. “Boom the account has been deleted, I took it with good faith. I was so pissed, and felt used and taken for granted but I move on.”
