Tonto Dikeh picked as ADC deputy guber candidate in Rivers

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has been named as the deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2023 general election in Rivers State. ADC governorship candidate in the state, Tonte Ibraye, disclosed this yesterday in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page a few days after the Rivers State People’s Democratic Party (PDP), named Dr. Ngozi Ordu as the running mate of Siminialayi Fubara. Prior to the announce-ment, Dikeh, who is from the Ikwerre tribe, had never shown any known political interest.

Ibraye’s statement reads: “After series of consultations with leaders of our party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State and the national level, I’m glad to announce Ambassador Tonto Dikeh as my running mate for the 2023 gubernatorial election in Rivers State. “We are pleased to welcome her to the #RiversRescueMission2023 as we strive to improve the standard of living for everyone in our dear Rivers State.”

