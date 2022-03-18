Arts & Entertainments

Tonto Dikeh questions existence of heaven

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh in an Instagram post has questioned the existence of heaven. Taking to her Instagram page during the early hours of today, Wednesday, March 16, the actress told her followers about Christianity and the afterlife. She stated that she was reflecting earlier in the day when she stumbled upon some “dangerous thoughts”. She explained that she has seen people who are not Christians ‘inherit the earth’ and live better lives than their Christian counterparts. The actress added that there is really no proof that there actually is heaven. “What’s the guarantee that heaven is real?” she wrote, adding that: “It’s OK to lose your love and trust for God. It is OK to question God.” She further stated that she is not ashamed to be weak because she knows she will not be here for long. She wrote: “I guess at the end of the day WE ALL GET TO THIS POINT, BUT WHAT I KNOW ISN’T OK IS STAYING HERE FOR TOO LONG!! IT’S CALLED A PERSONAL RACE and Not PERFECTION…”

 

Our Reporters

