Arts & Entertainments

Tonto Dikeh Reveals She Woke Up With Heavy Heart (Video)

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Nollywood actress turn politician, Tonto Dikeh has taken to his Instagram page to reveal she woke up with a heavy and broken heart.

The controversial actress revealed that she had a restless night after seeing a painful video of a lady with Stage IV Breast Cancer.

According to her, the lady has been told by her doctor that she has few days to live and begging Christians for prayers for her life.

Taken to her IG page, Tonto revealed that her heart has been so heavy since she saw the video to pray for her, urging her fans to join her, as she said a powerful word of prayer for her.

“I woke up with a heavy heart…. 2 things cloud my mind…

“It’s been so heavy on my heart since I saw this video on @gistlovergram_mediahouse page to pray for this woman.

“Please people if you have a mini of 2 say a prayer for this lady!! Take her case to all the altars of fire, my Muslim brethren pls join us in interceding for her!!!

The actress revealed she has dedicated every 4:30 am to praying for her, she also prayed for her that she will live long to be the mother of her baby and fulfill God’s glory on earth, hence her mission on earth is not finished here.

She said “I have dedicated every 4:30 am to pray for you!!! You shall live as a mother to your baby. You shall live to fulfill the glory of God in this world!!

“You shall live to be strong and hope to billions. Yea, I agree your mission is not finished here”

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

I almost had s*x with Chichi – Deji

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Evicted housemate in Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level up edition, Deji, has reacted to the trending video of him being under the covers with Chichi. Deji revealed during his media rounds that he almost had sx with his lover as things got extremely intense between them that night. He explained that the s c e […]
Arts & Entertainments

Those who tortured Baba Suwe will never know peace – Yomi Fabiyi

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has added his voice to the growing tributes for Babatunde Omidina, the late movie star better known as Baba Suwe. Baba Suwe died on Monday at 63 years after a protracted battle with an undisclosed sickness. In 2011, the ace comic actor was apprehended by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency […]
Arts & Entertainments

Korede speaks on Honey Glow Beauty Word deal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Popular Nollywood Actress and producer Kemi Korede is absolutely the talk of the town right now as she recently signed one-year multimillion naira endorsement deal with the famous and renowned skincare Therapist Oyindamola Abiona, CEO ‘HoneyGlow Beauty World.   She was so excited about the endorsement and couldn’t wait to share the good news with […]

Leave a Comment