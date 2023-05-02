Tonto Dikeh Reveals She Woke Up With Heavy Heart (Video)

Nollywood actress turn politician, Tonto Dikeh has taken to his Instagram page to reveal she woke up with a heavy and broken heart.



The controversial actress revealed that she had a restless night after seeing a painful video of a lady with Stage IV Breast Cancer.

According to her, the lady has been told by her doctor that she has few days to live and begging Christians for prayers for her life.

Taken to her IG page, Tonto revealed that her heart has been so heavy since she saw the video to pray for her, urging her fans to join her, as she said a powerful word of prayer for her.

“I woke up with a heavy heart…. 2 things cloud my mind…

“It’s been so heavy on my heart since I saw this video on @gistlovergram_mediahouse page to pray for this woman.



“Please people if you have a mini of 2 say a prayer for this lady!! Take her case to all the altars of fire, my Muslim brethren pls join us in interceding for her!!!

The actress revealed she has dedicated every 4:30 am to praying for her, she also prayed for her that she will live long to be the mother of her baby and fulfill God’s glory on earth, hence her mission on earth is not finished here.

She said “I have dedicated every 4:30 am to pray for you!!! You shall live as a mother to your baby. You shall live to fulfill the glory of God in this world!!

“You shall live to be strong and hope to billions. Yea, I agree your mission is not finished here”