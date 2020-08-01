Arts & Entertainments

Tonto Dikeh says Don Jazzy and Teebillz rescued her from committing suicide 10 years ago

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh says she was close to committing suicide almost 10 years ago. The movie star made this known via her Instagram page while reacting to the video of a Nigerian, Izu, who read his suicide note before killing himself. “This was me 9/10 years ago, I’m here because I believed there was much more to life than my situation…

I wanted to badly believe God DIDNT hate me, I wanted to badly stop the hurt but it just kept coming so strong (sic),” she wrote. “I knew I was ready, I mean the pain was excruciating. Today was a perfect day to die I said, SMH God spared me, God showed me how much love he had for me that day.” She went on thank music mogul, Don Jazzy, and talent manager, Teebillz for coming to her rescue. “Shoutout to @teebillz323 @donjazzy for coming to my rescue, I honestly pray for you every day. Thank you can never be enough but THANK YOU,” she added.

Dikeh says suicide has and will never be the answer as she advised those going through tough times to hold on. “There is always light at the end of the tunnel, I can’t over emphasize how much self love can save you. It’s impossible to stop the bullies but you can stop the ripple effect of their bully WITH TRUE LOVE FOR ONE’S SELF. Suicide has never been and will never be the answer, don’t give any situation so much power over your life,” she wrote.

“Learn to know and walk who you are, Learn to speak postivity into your soul. Depression is an illness and LOVE is the medicine. LOVE YOURSELF ENOUGH TO SEEK HELP!! Let Love Lead #RIPTOEVERYLOSTVIASUICIDE,” she preached.

