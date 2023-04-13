Arts & Entertainments News

Tonto Dikeh Sympathizes With Gistlover For Losing Instagram Account

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Tonto Dikeh has declared her love and support for controversial blogger, Gistlover after the blog lost its official Instagram page with over 1.2 million followers.

Tonto Dikeh who took to her page to sympathize with the blog said she cares because the blog saved her life by exposing her estranged ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri.

She also sympathizes with the damage the controversial blog must have done to people and stated she is on the side of the blog for personal reasons.

She also gave words of encouragement to the blog, by stating that no matter how many times the blog falls, it will always rise.

The actress pen down notes of advice to her colleagues who hate the blog, urging them to check themselves as their inner circles are the ones betraying them by leaking their secrets to the blog.

She also added, “Even if we fall 10 times we get up 11 times over…

“The secret to success is never giving up, GLB carries fake news but the news comes from your inner circle. YOUR besties, your hook pins.

“My darlings, Check yourself well, I mean well. Who is your bestie, who you dey confide in?

“No stress US wey like Amebo if I collect tomorrow from Oba we fight we kiss, we make-up!!

”So no think I no know say Oba no get friend… Leave me to who I love, face your own!!

“This blog saved my life, I sympathize with what it may have done to yours but I’m on this SIDE for personal reasons”.

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
2023 Elections News Top Stories

#ElectionResults2023: Full Results Of Kaduna Presidential Election

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has compiled all presidential election results from Kaduna State’s twenty-three (23) Local Government Areas (LGAs) for Saturday’s election. The collated results show that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won the state with 554,360 votes, beating his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Tinubu, who received […]
News

FG plans to unbundle NRC for better service delivery

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Federal Government has said that it was considering unbundling the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to make its services more efficient and effective. The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, when members of the NRC Governing Board paid him a courtesy visit. He said that the NRC could not be the […]
News

Buhari prevented Nigeria from becoming failed state – FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari’s assumption of office in 2015 prevented Nigeria from becoming a failed state, after a long stretch of rapacious and rudderless leadership, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said. In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the minister said Buhari came into office at a time that […]

Leave a Reply