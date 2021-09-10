Arts & Entertainments

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover Kpokpogri slams her over leaked audio

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Prince Kpokpogri, the former lover of the popular actress Tonto Dikeh, has slammed her amid dust trailing a recently leaked audio in which she was begging him not to end their relationship. The pair have been in the news over their rumoured break-up, less than three months after their relationship became public.

In the leaked audio, Kpokpogri had alleged that a man slept in the same room with the actress, citing a chat on Dikeh’s phone. But the film star had denied the claim, while she was also heard begging Kpokpogri not to quit their relationship.

Dikeh had earlier claimed that the audio had nothing to do with their recent relationship strife, adding that those blackmailing her will be made to face justice. In his reaction via his Instagram story on Wednesday, Kpokpogri said he would not engage the actress on the issue, saying “she’s dramatic.” He also dismissed claims in some quarters that he leaked the viral audio. “I don’t have much to say about the tape I know how dramatic you are more than others… people should read themselves who is behind the leaked voice with her verified page,” he wrote. Buttressing his stance, the politician shared a screenshot of a post that Dikeh allegedly sent to his friends over the matter.

In the post, Dikeh had described herself as a silent killer who prefers addressing issues behind the scenes to engaging in social media rants. The actress also allegedly instructed the recipient of the message to retrieve everything she ever bought for Kpokpogri’s daughters as well as items she brought into his house.

“I am that silent killer, I learned from the best. So while I do mine behind the scenes you people will rant publicly and get all the hate,” the message read in English and Pidgin. “Next time you all not gonna deal with educated women. Take my earrings off his daughter’s ears, pants I bought them every pin I bought in that house you all put it together. “Most especially tell your gigolo borrow to put my money together and pay me and every dine I spend on his broke blackmailing ass and his children and household party. “I want every penny back. Prince, I am a graduate of psychology. Meanwhile, Prince na confirm illiterate.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

With street drama, group advocates zero tolerance against gender-based violence

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A street drama campaign staged recently in Amukoko, a Lagos suburb, has been used as a tool to advocate and lobby for zero tolerance against all forms of violence against women and the girl-child.   The drama, organised by the Ajegunle Community Project (ACP), a non-government organisation (NGO), also demonstrated the huge burden facing women […]
Arts & Entertainments

Larry Koldsweat, Jimoh Aliu, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, others for BON awards

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Organisers of the annual Nigeria film industry award, Best of Nollywood (BON), have announced that film industry icons, Larry Koldsweat, Taiwo Lycett Ajai and the late Jimoh Aliu, will be specially recognised and presented with an award of excellence at the 12th edition of BON slated to hold in Ekiti State come December 5. According […]
Arts & Entertainments

Boredom drove me into acting –Efa Iwara

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Efa Iwara is one of Nigeria’s young and versatile actors. Having created an impressive presence on all platforms where cinema is being consumed including being featured in the movie, ‘Seven’, in TV series such as ‘Ajoche’ and in web series like ‘The Men’s Club’, he spoke to YUSUFF ADEBAYO about his journey into acting, his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica