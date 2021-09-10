Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover Kpokpogri slams her over leaked audio

Prince Kpokpogri, the former lover of the popular actress Tonto Dikeh, has slammed her amid dust trailing a recently leaked audio in which she was begging him not to end their relationship. The pair have been in the news over their rumoured break-up, less than three months after their relationship became public.

In the leaked audio, Kpokpogri had alleged that a man slept in the same room with the actress, citing a chat on Dikeh’s phone. But the film star had denied the claim, while she was also heard begging Kpokpogri not to quit their relationship.

Dikeh had earlier claimed that the audio had nothing to do with their recent relationship strife, adding that those blackmailing her will be made to face justice. In his reaction via his Instagram story on Wednesday, Kpokpogri said he would not engage the actress on the issue, saying “she’s dramatic.” He also dismissed claims in some quarters that he leaked the viral audio. “I don’t have much to say about the tape I know how dramatic you are more than others… people should read themselves who is behind the leaked voice with her verified page,” he wrote. Buttressing his stance, the politician shared a screenshot of a post that Dikeh allegedly sent to his friends over the matter.

In the post, Dikeh had described herself as a silent killer who prefers addressing issues behind the scenes to engaging in social media rants. The actress also allegedly instructed the recipient of the message to retrieve everything she ever bought for Kpokpogri’s daughters as well as items she brought into his house.

“I am that silent killer, I learned from the best. So while I do mine behind the scenes you people will rant publicly and get all the hate,” the message read in English and Pidgin. “Next time you all not gonna deal with educated women. Take my earrings off his daughter’s ears, pants I bought them every pin I bought in that house you all put it together. “Most especially tell your gigolo borrow to put my money together and pay me and every dine I spend on his broke blackmailing ass and his children and household party. “I want every penny back. Prince, I am a graduate of psychology. Meanwhile, Prince na confirm illiterate.”

