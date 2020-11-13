Arts & Entertainments

Tonto Dikeh's friend, Melisa, threatens to disgrace guest

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh’s best friend, Melisa, has taken to her social media page to express anger after someone allegedly stole from her. Melisa who recently celebrated her birthday said she organised a dinner and a guest stole N190k ($500) from her during the get-together. According to her, the money was a gift. She has now threatened to expose the person the moment she sees their face on her camera. Just a few days ago, Melisa, who is a businesswoman, revealed that Tonto gifted her a necklace worth N2.5 million.

While appreciating the actress, the mother of one said the gift was revenge for the car Melisa bought for her on her birthday. Asides from the gift she received from the film star, Melisa shared screenshots of the credit alerts she received from friends on her birthday. Meanwhile, singer Banky W revealed he fired his chef for stealing. Banky W shared a lesson with his fans on how being a good steward can advance them in life. To emphasise his point, the music star recounted how he caught his cook stealing from him on different occasions.

According to Banky, when the cook had been employed initially, his skill was limited as he only knew how to cook some basic dishes but he was taught by the singer and his wife. It was with dismay that Banky’s wife noticed that the cook always seemed shifty every time he was going home and one day they told him to open his bag, only to find things he had stolen from the house. Although he was given another chance, the cook disappointed them again after stealing a tin of Milo.

