Tony Elumelu celebrates wife on 50th birthday anniversary

Board room guru, who is also the big boss at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Tony Elumelu, is basking in the euphoria of celebration at the moment, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic that seems to be his only albatross, an elaborate shindig would probably have been organised.

This is because his beautiful wife, Awele clocked 50 and the erudite banker me, took to his Twitter handle to celebrate virtues of his beautiful and dutiful wife.

Indeed, Awele is a strong pillar of support and instrumental to the success story of the Delta-born banker.

The effervescent woman, a medical doctor, has maintained a low profile since she got married to the handsome bloke in over two decades.

Elumelu shared pictures of his wife on social media, “Happy birthday darling Awele. My Queen is 50,” he captioned the images.

