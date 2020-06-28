Body & Soul

Tony Elumelu celebrates wife on 50th birthday anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Board room guru, who is also the big boss at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Tony Elumelu, is basking in the euphoria of celebration at the moment, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic that seems to be his only albatross, an elaborate shindig would probably have been organised.

 

 

This is because his beautiful wife, Awele clocked 50 and the erudite banker me, took to his Twitter handle to celebrate virtues of his beautiful and dutiful wife.

 

 

Indeed, Awele is a strong pillar of support and instrumental to the success story of the Delta-born banker.

 

The effervescent woman, a medical doctor, has maintained a low profile since she got married to the handsome bloke in over two decades.

 

 

Elumelu shared pictures of his wife on social media, “Happy birthday darling Awele. My Queen is 50,” he captioned the images.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Spectra MD, Duro Kuteyi provides post COVID-19 solution

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Managing Director and CEO, Spectra Industries limited, Duro Kuteyi is one man who has sure been around for a long time in the business world. While the world is going through the outbreak of dreaded coronavirus, Kuteyi, out of foresight has reached out with solution to take care of post COVID-19 era.     Speaking […]
Body & Soul

The world mourns departure of two angels, Ibidun Ighodalo, Bayo Osinowo

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

C ontrary to great expectations many had of the year 2020, the world was confronted with a monster that broke out in form of pandemic called coronavirus, which have led to the untimely death of multitude.     While Nigeria is not exempted from the venom of the global crisis, the country has recorded too […]
Body & Soul

Classy and chic in PoshedUpByEb new collection

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

N ollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo have continued to push her passion for fashion to the next level. Her fashion line which was launched two years ago, PushedUpByEb has a new collection for ladies who to look comfortable and chic. To model the collection, Ebube signed up her sexy diva friends in the movie industry for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: