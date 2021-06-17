Business

Tony Elumelu Foundation trains 200,000 entrepreneurs across Africa

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy empowering young African entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries, has successfully trained over 200,000 entrepreneurs in core business management skills as part of its 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme. According to a press release, the Business Management training, which is aimed at equipping entrepreneurs with critical skills required to launch and run their businesses at the early growth stage, was conducted exclusively on TEFConnect, the Foundation’s proprietary digital platform that provides capacity-building support, advisory and market linkages to over 1million Africans and counting.

It stated that entrepreneurs were hosted to weekly information sessions, as part of the training, to address relevant concerns and share vital programme updates. In addition, all entrepreneurs received active support from coaches and mentors who provided technical guidance, counsel and one-one interaction throughout the duration of the training programme.

