Business

Tony Elumelu rallies world leadets’ to end poverty

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Chairman of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Chief Tony Elumelu, has called on wealthy and influential personalities across Africa and beyond to pull resources together to tackle poverty on the continent. Doing that, according to him will dissuade young Africans from exploring the risk of navigating to overseas via the Mediterranean sea.

Elumelu spoke live ( monitored via zoom) Thursday at the United States Institute of Peace and The Heritage Foundation fireside chat with Dana Banks, the Special Assistant to the President of the United States and Senior Director for Africa at the National Security Council. He said about 16, 000 entrepreneurs have been churned out by Tony Elumelu Foundation, noting that the number is still a far cry from what can liberate African youths from poverty. ” We have 16,000 beneficiaries of Tony Elumelu foundation, still a tiny drop of water in an ocean. For us to make a kind of impact that will meet our optimism across the continent, we need to massively scale up.

That is the message I bring to the table; let’s pull resources together to deal with poverty realizing that there is poverty in Nigeria. If there is poverty in Africa it affects everyone, everywhere. “ The United Bank Africa board Chairman called for the coming together of well to do citizens and philanthropists to empower African youths. “We need to come together to see how to make this change occur. I’m optimistic. The people we have supported, I see success. We need Marshal Plan.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

IT project clearance saves Nigeria over N30bn

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said that the agency’s policy of clearing information technology (IT) projects for government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) has saved the country over N30 billion in the last six years.   The Director-General of NITDA, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa, who disclosed this, said the policy had also led […]
Business

Community provides land for interested farmers

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

In a bid to contribute immensely to Nigeria’s agric development, a community known as Tede, in Oyo State, has restated its commitment to make mechanisationfriendly land available for investors targeting agro-allied investments. In order to match its pledge, Tede Agric Industrial Cluster has commenced farming operations by making 10,000 hectares of cultivable land available to […]
Business

FCMB picks director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

FCMB Group Plc has appointed Ms. Muibat I. Ijaiya to its board as an independent non-executive director. The bank said in a statement that her appointment had been approved Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Ijaiya obtained a degree in mathematics and education from the University of Surrey and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica