Tony Frank unfolds Enter My Eyes visuals

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Fast-rising Nigerian artist, Franklin Anthony Ugochukwu, popularly known as Tony Frank, is fully poised on asserting himself as an artiste to be reckoned with on the Nigerian music scene, as he sets to release the video for his recent music project titled; Enter My Eyes, featuring Skales.

The Port Harcourt – born music artiste, who discovered his talent and passion for music at a tender age, professionally kicked off his music career in 2020, with a smash hit single titled; Ogadinma. Determined to find a comfortable spot on the music scene, in 2021, Tony Frank again released two singles; One Day and What Is Love.

Since then, he has stopped at nothing in ensuring he etches his name on the sands of time of the Nigerian music industry. In a recent chat, speaking on his encounter with Skales while working on his latest music project, he said, “Working with Skales has been an amazing experience. He effortlessly jumped on the song within few minutes and came up with his verse because he liked the chorus.”

 

