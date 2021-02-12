Tony Momoh buried at Grailland

Remains of former Minister of Information, Prince Tony Momoh, were yesterday interred on Grailland, Iju Hills, Lagos State, under strict observance of COVID-19 protocols. According to the News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN), the burial was preceded by a Grail Funeral Hour of Worship in the Temple of God on Grailland at 4pm. The funeral service was conducted by the Grail Movement, without the social convention of lying-in-state. The hour of worship ended at 4.33pm, followed by a procession to the cemetery for burial. The media were not allowed either to move into the worship arena or get to the graveside.

One of the children of the deceased, Mr. Abdulrasheed Momoh, spoke with journalists at a restaurant situated on the premises of Grailland. He said: “Honestly, he (Tony Momoh) has left a huge gap and I have to emulate him. “He invested in humans, a father to all and he was there for all.

He had a list of people he was giving money to, we saw huge vouchers of these people in a bag. “He was a rare man, I am happy for having him. I am proud of him. “I will miss him. He has moved on; he had lived a fulfilled life on earth and moved to the next level. The Almighty has called him for a better job to do.” Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, said the late Momoh never discriminated between Christians and Muslims, southerners and northerners, but stood for the sanctity of the constitution and unity of Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...