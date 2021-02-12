Metro & Crime

Tony Momoh buried at Grailland

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Remains of former Minister of Information, Prince Tony Momoh, were yesterday interred on Grailland, Iju Hills, Lagos State, under strict observance of COVID-19 protocols. According to the News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN), the burial was preceded by a Grail Funeral Hour of Worship in the Temple of God on Grailland at 4pm. The funeral service was conducted by the Grail Movement, without the social convention of lying-in-state. The hour of worship ended at 4.33pm, followed by a procession to the cemetery for burial. The media were not allowed either to move into the worship arena or get to the graveside.

One of the children of the deceased, Mr. Abdulrasheed Momoh, spoke with journalists at a restaurant situated on the premises of Grailland. He said: “Honestly, he (Tony Momoh) has left a huge gap and I have to emulate him. “He invested in humans, a father to all and he was there for all.

He had a list of people he was giving money to, we saw huge vouchers of these people in a bag. “He was a rare man, I am happy for having him. I am proud of him. “I will miss him. He has moved on; he had lived a fulfilled life on earth and moved to the next level. The Almighty has called him for a better job to do.” Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, said the late Momoh never discriminated between Christians and Muslims, southerners and northerners, but stood for the sanctity of the constitution and unity of Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

American’s kidnap: ‘Gang planned attacks to avenge members’ death

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Force Headquarters yesterday said a trans-national kidnap syndicate was planning attacks on security agents and foreigners. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who disclosed this, said the 15- man syndicate involved in the kidnap of an American citizen, Philippe Walton, had concluded plans to carry out more attacks to avenge the death […]
Metro & Crime

Early morning fire razes Benin’s Oba Market

Posted on Author Reporter

  The popular Oba Market in Benin City, the Edo State capital, has been razed. The fire, which burnt almost all the massive market, according to witnesses, started around 12:05 a.m. Monday and raged till 6 a.m., before it was put out by a team of fire fighters. It was learnt that there was no […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest officers who allegedly killed 2 in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested some members of the Anti Daba Department of the Police who have been accused of alleged fatally killing two innocent youngsters. The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the arrest of their men who he said went to Sharada to arrest some hoodlums together with some civilians […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica