Arts & Entertainments

Tony Ojo rebrands Unique Club

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Top hospitality business owner, Tony Ojo, has rebranded his upscale rendezvous, Unique Gentlemen’s Club. Unique Club is Nigeria’s first licensed Gentlemen’s club, and has remained a force to reckon with in the hospitality business for decades. The success of the Ogundana Street, Allen Avenue based club can be attributed to the experience and business acumen of the owner, Tony Ojo, who has traveled far and wide.

As the festive period approaches, the Edo State born socialite has rebranded the club to give maximum satisfaction to its clientele. According to Ojo, “considering the security situation of the country, we have liaised with relevant security agencies to ensure that all our customers are safe.” He added that the club has also introduced a lot of entertaining packages that would make any night crawler yarn for more.

“What we have here right now is a replica of any standard Gentlemen’s club in Europe and America, and we keep upgrading. “In addition to that, we have secured the services of new experienced and professional management team. Everything is right on point from the hotel to the restaurant and bar, while we adhere strictly to all Covid19 protocols,” Ojo reiterated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Duke of Shomolu Productions makes strategic appointments

Posted on Author Our Reporters

On the back of two very exciting theatre productions, ’Awo’ and ‘Aremu’, wave making theatre production firm, The Duke of Shomolu Productions Limited, has announced two very strategic appointments. Naming Mrs. Mofoluwake Oriyomi Edgar as the managing director /CEO, while Ifeanyi Eziukwu is appointed the chief operating officer of the outfit. In a press statement […]
Arts & Entertainments

Not once upon a time, The drunken hunter, and other stories

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Children books written for African children are in short supply. Many children grow up on books by Roald Dahl, Dr Seuss and other giants of children literature who have created unforgettable worlds of wonder. But it is not our world, they don’t reflect our culture or even our climate. It is therefore refreshing to see […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returns as host of BBNAIJA Season 6

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return as the host of the sixth season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show. “Well, guess who’s returning as the host of the next season of #BBNaija Let’s go again guys!!!” Ebuka announced on his Instagram page where he shared a picture of himself and a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica