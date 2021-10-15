Tony Ojo rebrands Unique Club

Top hospitality business owner, Tony Ojo, has rebranded his upscale rendezvous, Unique Gentlemen’s Club. Unique Club is Nigeria’s first licensed Gentlemen’s club, and has remained a force to reckon with in the hospitality business for decades. The success of the Ogundana Street, Allen Avenue based club can be attributed to the experience and business acumen of the owner, Tony Ojo, who has traveled far and wide.

As the festive period approaches, the Edo State born socialite has rebranded the club to give maximum satisfaction to its clientele. According to Ojo, “considering the security situation of the country, we have liaised with relevant security agencies to ensure that all our customers are safe.” He added that the club has also introduced a lot of entertaining packages that would make any night crawler yarn for more.

“What we have here right now is a replica of any standard Gentlemen’s club in Europe and America, and we keep upgrading. “In addition to that, we have secured the services of new experienced and professional management team. Everything is right on point from the hotel to the restaurant and bar, while we adhere strictly to all Covid19 protocols,” Ojo reiterated.

