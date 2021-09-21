Metro & Crime

Tony Olofu resumes as 31st Anambra CP

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi Comment(0)

A new Commissioner of Police, Tony Olofu, has resumed in Anambra State as the 31st State CP, replacing CP Christopher Owolabi, who has been redeployed to another police command. In his address to the press, he said: “It is my pleasure to address you today, 16th September, 2021, as the 31st Commissioner of Police, Anambra State.

 

“I give thanks to the Almighty God for his favour and mercies and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, for finding me worthy to serve as the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command at this critical  moment of our nation’s history.”

 

He said upon his assumption of duty within the last few days, he had been briefed on a number of security challenges the state was facing at the moment, which included armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, dispute over land; kingship tussles, boundary issues, farmers/herders’ clashes, public disturbances, attack on unsuspecting members of the public, security personnel, government infrastructures and sundry offenses.

 

He, however, stressed that the command had been bold in confronting these challenges and indeed had recorded several successes in curbing some of these crimes.

 

The new CP went further to stress that he had equally been briefed on the immense  support by the Governor of Anambra,

 

His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the state and appreciated them for supporting the police in the noble course of enforcing law and order.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three OPC members detained over Wakili’s arrest released on bail

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Three Odua People’s Congress (OPC) members detained by the Oyo State police over their Sunday morning arrest of the dreaded Fulani warlord, Wakili Isikilu, were on Tuesday day released on bail. Waki had severally been reported to have been terrorizing the people of Ibarapa communities and linked with the series of kidnappings […]
Metro & Crime

10 die of cholera in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Cholera outbreak has claimed at least 10 people in Agatu and Guma local government areas of Benue State.   The New Telegraph learnt that in Obagaji, headquarters of Agatu Local Government Area alone, 51 cases were reported while seven people were confirmed dead.   At Abinsi, a community in Guma, homestead of Governor Samuel Ortom, […]
Metro & Crime

Borno: Zulum releases N148.8m to offset corp members’ allowance

Posted on Author Reporter

  Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has approved the payment of N148.8 million to offset the backlogs of arrears and monthly allowances of various batches of serving and past corps members in the state. The Desk Officer of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state, Mr Christopher Godwin-Akaba, made this known in an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica