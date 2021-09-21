Tony Olofu resumes as 31st Anambra CP

A new Commissioner of Police, Tony Olofu, has resumed in Anambra State as the 31st State CP, replacing CP Christopher Owolabi, who has been redeployed to another police command. In his address to the press, he said: “It is my pleasure to address you today, 16th September, 2021, as the 31st Commissioner of Police, Anambra State.

“I give thanks to the Almighty God for his favour and mercies and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, for finding me worthy to serve as the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command at this critical moment of our nation’s history.”

He said upon his assumption of duty within the last few days, he had been briefed on a number of security challenges the state was facing at the moment, which included armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, dispute over land; kingship tussles, boundary issues, farmers/herders’ clashes, public disturbances, attack on unsuspecting members of the public, security personnel, government infrastructures and sundry offenses.

He, however, stressed that the command had been bold in confronting these challenges and indeed had recorded several successes in curbing some of these crimes.

The new CP went further to stress that he had equally been briefed on the immense support by the Governor of Anambra,

His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the state and appreciated them for supporting the police in the noble course of enforcing law and order.

