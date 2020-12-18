Business

Tonya inducted into Institute of Directors

Lagos-based entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of SEAL Group of Companies, Tonya Osato Lawani, has been inducted into the Institute of Directors of Nigeria, a professional institute, which promotes company directors and business development.

Lawani was inducted after successful completion of Company Direction Course 1 and an online assessment of her executive profile and interview by the chairman Governing Council of the IoD, Chief Chris Okunowo, upon the conviction that she met the requirement of the institute, which was formed among other things to safeguard the integrity and status of directorship as a profession.

The oath taking by the inductees was administered by the First Vice President of IoD, Dr.(Mrs.) Ije Jidenma, where the new inductees affirmed to adhere to the rules, regulations, by laws of IoD and maintain high level of ethical standards and integrity, professionalism and enterprise. Tonya is a consummate entrepreneur with business experience spanning over 15 years whose conglomerate of companies with business interests traversing manufacturing, advertising, hospitality, retail, print media, marketing communications, procurement and general merchandising. Her foray into entrepreneurship began with trading as a university undergraduate, a passion that helped her hone her skills in business.

She is the Chief Executive of the SEAL Group, Tonya oversees the successful running of all its subsidiaries which include Virgin Vie Angel Limited, The Virgin Hospitality Company, ABC Inflatables Nigeria Ltd, Expose Et Al Limited and The Quick Print Shop Limited.

Upon graduation from Ah-madu Bello University, Zaria, where she bagged a BSc in Economics, Tonya sought to be aоn employer of people by establishing the Virgin Vie Angel Limited in 2005; a Hospitality Branding & Merchandising company.

She is a product of Lagos Business School, Pan-African University, Metropolitan School of Business and Management, UK, where she obtained her Master in Business Administration and most recently The Institute Of Directors. Speaking on the event, she said: “I feel very happy to be a member of this great Institute. The Institute of Directors has significantly guided all in areas such as Directors’ Roles and Responsibilities and the Law.

I am privileged to attain membership.” Her inspiring entrepreneurial story has been featured in various business and media publications such as BusinessDay, Guardian, New York Tribune, Whoot Africa, Today’s Woman, ThisDay, Vanguard, Punch, New Telegraph, Daily Independent, Medium USA, amongst others. Tonya has built many years of outstanding leadership and management skills and her ability to grow businesses successfully till date in the unique terrains of Nigeria is laudable, with a long list of clientele in Nigeria and across Africa.

