Tonye Anyanwu Lauds FG’s Revocation of Twitter Ban

Dubai based Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ambassador Tonye Anyanwu has reacted to the lifting of the Twitter ban by the Federal Government.

Joining other Nigerians in lauding the decision as a welcome development, Anyanwu said the action was an unfortunate event that should not have happened in the first place.

According to Amb.Tonye Anyanwu, the effects of the Twitter ban on the youth, small scale businesses in Nigeria especially millennials was evident for all to see.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s government on Wednesday announced that following an agreement to certain conditions, the seven-month ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria will be lifted by 12am.

The founder of the Connectopia Foundation further said Nigerians who rely on Twitter for up to date news and info, as well as those whose businesses depend on it can now relax. “The ban should not have happened, but it did and it affected the youth mainly, but I am elated that the government finally decided to unban Twitter, and many young Nigerians who are already dealing with the challenging business environment necessitated by Covid 19 restrictions can now move on with their businesses.”

Tonye Anyanwu is an award-winning philanthropist, tech enthusiast and entrepreneur. He is the CEO & Founder of technology solutions company, Connectopia Tech LLC, a Dubai based tech solutions company.

He is also the founder of Connectopia Foundation, a reputable Non-governmental Organization (NGO), empowering the youth and transforming lives of the less privileged for the betterment of the country..

